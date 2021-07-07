FLORIDA KEYS — Tropical Storm Elsa skirted along the Florida Keys Tuesday morning leaving some small power outages and minor flooding in Key West but largely sparing the Middle and Upper Keys. Weather experts said Tuesday morning that harsh weather could continue into the afternoon.
Monroe County’s emergency management team held a virtual meeting Tuesday morning for local leaders to sound off on the status of their respective agencies. Little damage was reported at that time apart from a few downed limbs, minor power outages in Key West that were affecting about 10 people and some flooding on Key West beaches. The storm Tuesday passed about 55 miles to the west of Key West, moving to the north-northwest at about 12 mph.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect for all of Monroe County below Craig Key. Schools below that area were also closed Tuesday.
Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service’s Key West office said there had been wind gusts of tropical storm force in the Lower Keys. Gusts of 55 mph were recorded Tuesday morning at Key West International Airport. Marathon was receiving gusts of around 30 mph. On the 9:30 a.m. call, Rizzo said that the weather in Marathon was expected to improve by noon but that there was a “pretty good band” still lined up to hit Key West.
Forecasted rain totals were upped Monday, according to Rizzo, and were expected to hit 3 to 5 inches and in some areas up to 8 inches. He said that one band was expected to provide “a tremendous amount of rainfall” for the Key West area. Rizzo said the system was near the “weaker end” of a tropical storm, with sustained winds of around 35 mph, and that the gusts were likely causing the majority of any damage.
Rizzo said data from the southernmost buoy, which is near the Western Dry Rocks, measured a wave of around 23 feet Monday night produced by the gusty conditions of the storm.
“That’s very impressive, a significant wave height of around 10 to 12 feet and a maximum of 23 feet overnight,” Rizzo said.
There remained a possibility of tornadoes as of Tuesday morning. A portion of Miami-Dade County had a tornado warning issued at one point on Monday, but none had been issued for Monroe County as of Tuesday morning. Rizzo said the service would continue to monitor for tornadoes.
The center of the storm was passing between the Marquesas Keys and Dry Tortugas but is an uneven oscillation, with most of its heavy weather focused on its eastern portion, over the Lower Keys. Rizzo said Elsa was expected to strengthen somewhat and make landfall of near-hurricane strength north of Tampa Bay.
County-run buildings remained closed as of Tuesday morning south of Craig Key.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay reported that the traffic was very light on U.S. 1 Tuesday morning.
Director of Airports Rick Strickland said both of the county’s airports were open and operational. Marathon had received flights Tuesday morning and Key West was expecting flights that afternoon.
Key West officials had done preliminary checks and found a few downed branches and flooding on the beaches. Marathon reported “minor damage” and no flooding. Key Colony Beach, Layton, Islamorada, Key Largo and Ocean Reef all reported no damage and no unmet needs.