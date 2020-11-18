MONROE COUNTY — In three days last week, the number of local COVID-19 cases jumped by nearly 140 as the virus continues to take its toll throughout the state and nation.
Last Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 41 new cases, followed by 55 on Thursday and 43 Friday.
As of Friday, the total number of cases in Monroe County was at 2,744, while the state-wide total stood at 863,619. There had been 17,372 deaths in the state, with 25 reported in Monroe County, according to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashbord, which provides daily updates of coronavirus cases throughout the state and individual counties.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,331 cases of COVID-19 reported in Key West, while Key Largo has reported 344 cases. Other cities reporting cases include Marathon (253), Tavernier (168), Islamorada (65), Stock Island and Summerland Key (59), Big Pine Key (46), Key Colony Beach (11), Cudjoe Key (10), and Long Key (nine), Little Torch (eight), Sugarloaf (six) and Ramrod Key (four), while Rockland Key, Big Torch, Marathon Shores, Duck Key, Cross Key and Conch Key have reported one case.
There were six people hospitalized in the Keys Friday due to the coronavirus.
“We still have COVID in the Keys and the concentration of the numbers we have are in the Key West area, which is not surprising given the major population center is there, it is also the major entertainment district,” local health department administrator Bob Eadie said recently.
For information, visit monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19 or floridahealthcovid19.gov.