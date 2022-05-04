LOWER KEYS — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will require boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure they are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
The governor signed SB 1432 late Wednesday, April 27, but the vessels will not start having to move until local and state governments come up with a plan to install 100 new mooring buoys off Key West. The legislation was sponsored in the state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
Both Mooney and Rodriguez called the passage of the bill a team effort between their offices and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Monroe County government and the city of Key West.
“We are pleased the governor signed this bill and are proud the county led this effort thanks to the help of Rep. Mooney and Sen. Rodriguez,” Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates said. “This bill will lead to safer and cleaner waters around the Florida Keys, which is the core of our community in so many ways.”
FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer who lobbied on behalf of the bill, expects the state Department of Environmental Protection to make permitting the 100 new moorings a priority, as that agency “is fully onboard and fully supports making this happen,” he said.
The legislation requires that vessels not in a managed mooring field move a quarter of a mile every 90 days, Spottswood said.
The FWC will still have to go through the formal rule-making process “to fill in whatever additional detail law enforcement needs to enforce” the legislation and will be coordinating local governments and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which “will be heavily involved in the process,” Spottswood said.
SB 1432 amended anchoring regulations the state Legislature passed last year. Last year’s bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the 90-day anchoring limit could be implemented. Spottswood and county and Key West officials requested the number be reduced, as they all agreed 300 was too many and would have been too difficult to permit and place.
The state Legislature passed the law to enact the 90-day anchoring limit to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West, which has become a costly burden because the removal of many of the boats from Keys waters have not been paid by the owners.
In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Florida Keys. In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. These grant funds provided the removal costs associated with 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Many live-board boaters around Key West opposed the legislation, arguing it was unnecessary, not an environmentally sound policy and would further negatively impact the local affordable housing stock as live-aboard boats have become an important form of affordable housing on an island in which a one-bedroom apartments costs more than $2,000 a month.
Live-aboard boaters said it is better for the environment and safer for the boaters to not pick up and move their larger, bulky anchors and ground tackle every 90 days. Some boaters also argued that 100 moorings is not enough to meet the need, and the state should have left the number of moorings at 300.