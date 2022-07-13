MARATHON — Using the latest satellite technology, the Marathon-based Main Attraction Sportfishing Charters and Gray FishTag Research recently partnered on a tagging program to help gain a better understanding of the migration and behavior patterns of one the Florida Keys’ strongest fighting fish — greater amberjack.
The Keys are an international fishing destination because of greater amberjack and other popular gamefish. The fish can be found inshore and offshore and range from water depths of 15 feet to more than 600 feet. They frequent heavy structure such as large shipwrecks and sea mounts.
While in Marathon, Gray FishTag Research team hosted a one-of-a-kind expedition. In partnership with the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Gray FishTag Research presented the first greater amberjack research tagging expedition. Marty and Katie Lewis, owners of Main Attraction Sportfishing Charters, donated their boat and expertise to assist Gray FishTag in its mission.
On May 25, the crew boarded the Main Attraction and departed for what would be a less-than-comfortable day of fishing on the high seas. Despite the challenging conditions, the crew satellite-tagged a perfect 50-inch greater amberjack and deployed a MiniPAT satellite tag and a GFR green spaghetti tag before releasing the fish.
The satellite tag is programmed for four months and will be collecting light, water temperature and depth readings.
“The winds were blowing and the seas were tough, but our team was tougher, and by earlier afternoon our mission was accomplished,” said Roxanne Willmer, director of Gray FishTag Research.
It was a group effort, with Capt. Marty Lewis at the helm and Ben Zdan of Main Attraction in the cockpit, Andrew Walker and Danielle Cummings with Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida on the rod as well as Bill Dobbelaer and Roxanne Willmer with Gray FishTag Research, chef and GFR contributor Stu Webber and Capt. Lee Kerbel and Capt. Billy Springer with Gray Taxidermy.
“It was great to see how recreational fishing can make important contributions to our knowledge of the ocean and the migration of key fish species,” said Walker, president and CEO of Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. “Being able to be a small part by reeling in the amberjack was exhilarating.”
There is limited data on the greater amberjack species, and these research efforts will allow researchers and anglers to gain a greater understanding of the migration and behavior patterns of this popular gamefish, Willmer said.
Each month, the GFR receives calls on recovered amberjacks, with recovery as far north as North Carolina from a greater amberjack that was originally tagged offshore Miami. This fish was at large for 818 days before being recaptured, Willmer said.
In addition to the amberjack, the crew tagged and released a blackfin tuna and mutton snapper on the May 25 trip off Marathon, said Katie Lewis, co-owner of the Main Attraction.
“We are really excited about what information will tell us in the next couple months,” Lewis said. “It’s pretty neat to see where they go and what their patterns are.”
Gray FishTag Research is nonprofit, all-species, international tagging program, with donations from research centers, sponsors and contributors. The program is a collaborative effort supported by an advisory board consisting of industry leaders, sponsors and research centers.
Through the for-profit company Gray Taxidermy, Gray FishTag Research has relationships with more than 10,000 captains and mates around the world. In 2015, Gray FishTag Research realized the value of building those relationships to gain real time data and began the research efforts of the program, Willmer said. Since the inception of the program and throughout the past six years, Gray FishTag Research has been able to train, engage and educate thousands of captains locally and around the globe. The Gray FishTag Research program offers tagging supplies to charter boat captains at no cost and shares data collected from the tag data cards and satellite tag studies with the public and fishery managers for free.
“Conservation first starts with awareness,” Wilmer said. “The GFR tagging model is like no other. When we place tagging supplies in the hands of charter captains, we are not only creating data, but we are also creating awareness to thousands of anglers yearly. Daily, our captains engage their anglers in responsible fish tagging and the reporting while introducing our youth, some for the very first time, to the benefits of catch and release.”
Each year, thousands of Gray FishTag Research green spaghetti tags are distributed for deployment on all species of fish.
The Gray FishTag Research program is the first to conduct long-term deployment satellite tag studies on striped bass and roosterfish and conducted swordfish satellite tag studies in Florida, blue marlin studies in Costa Rica and striped marlin studies in Mexico, Willmer said.
In 2020, GFR tagged more than 63 species of fish and, in 2021, tagged 58 species with recapture rates twice the average.
“As in all our research expeditions, our GFR team relies on the experience and knowledge of our local captains and mates,” Willmer said. “As we collaborate and include the local fishing community, we can engage, educate, bring awareness, and support fishing through science. It is our team’s mission in our tagging work to always keep the data collected as Open Access to all.”
For information on Gray FishTag Research, visit grayfishtagresearch.org.