MONROE COUNTY — After a year of disruption due to the pandemic and a large amount of proceedings relegated to Zoom and other video-conferencing platforms, the county court system has its first in-person criminal trial scheduled to begin next month.
The scheduled trial is a sign of an eventual return to full normalcy for the courts, but when exactly that will happen is still unknown, said Mark Jones, chief judge of the 16th Florida Judicial Circuit. Jones will be presiding over the felony trial next month. He said one trial was already on the schedule for April, but it ended in a plea agreement.
According to Jones, the 16th Circuit, which includes all of Monroe County, has not been immune to the backlog of cases that have built up all around the state, but he is confident that the challenges presented are “not daunting” and said the caseload will be managed without having to bring in additional judges.
“Jury trials ultimately are critical in terms of moving the system forward,” Jones said.
The upcoming trials have been scheduled with, according to Jones, “a considerable amount of planning and adjustment” including all people coming into the courtroom taking a health screening beforehand, observing physical distancing, wearing masks and having hand sanitizer available.
The Florida Supreme Court suspended some court rules and regulations amidst the pandemic and set up a four-phase system to be followed by courts, with some allowances to be left up to the discretion of chief judges. Monroe County is currently in the second phase. Among those rules that were suspended were the requirement of a speedy trial. Jones said some defendants who want trials have no doubt had their cases put off because of the suspension.
“But that’s nobody’s fault,” Jones said. “The judges are mindful of this, attorneys are mindful of this, and we’ve done our best to minimize any harm.”
He said that judges have taken “a closer look” at bonds and pleas to help keep defendants out of custody as they await court proceedings. Asked if anyone has had to spend excessive time in jail as a consequence of the pandemic rules, Jones said the question could not be answered definitively.
“Excessive is a relative term. I couldn’t possibly say what’s excessive and what’s not,” he said.
The circuit never had to put all proceedings online. Jones said “mission critical” proceedings, such as arraignments, injunctions or hearings about domestic violence protections, were held in court throughout the pandemic. He said the idea that all court hearings were put online is a “misimpression.”
The only courthouse large enough to hold trials with appropriate COVID-19 measures is the one in Key West. Trials will not be held anywhere else until the new courthouse on Plantation Key is finished, which State Attorney Dennis Ward said should happen in July.
Ward, whose office prosecutes criminal cases in Monroe County, said that open felony cases have increased by 40% over the pandemic and overall cases have increased by 246% because of the inability to move them along. But even that seemingly large increase is nothing compared to the backlog seen in some of Florida’s larger circuits. According to Ward, the 16th is the smallest circuit, requiring just 17 attorneys in his office, compared to the hundreds on staff in Miami-Dade County.
Ward said that the delay has prompted more defendants than he’s ever seen to ask to go to trial. The reason for that, he said, is the longer a case takes to resolve, the more complications can come up for the prosecution.
“It’s the old justice delayed, justice denied routine,” Ward said. “Victims have a change of heart, witnesses don’t want to be involved or move away. Any number of things can go wrong. I’m not saying what they (defense attorneys) are doing is unethical. I’d probably do the same thing if I was a defense attorney.”
Ward is looking forward to a return to normalcy, saying that business in his office is easier when conducted in person.
Public Defender Robert Lockwood, whose office represents those who can’t afford a defense attorney, is also looking forward to getting back to more in-person proceedings and trials.
“We want to be back in front of our clients. We want to be in court with our clients. It’s been interesting times and we’re just excited to get back into court and work,” Lockwood said.
He has misdemeanor attorneys in his office now who were hired just before the pandemic began. As a result, almost their entire experience in the Monroe County court system has been out of court and over video conferencing.
“It’s all we talk about,” Lockwood said. “Their entire lives have been behind the walls of COVID.”
Of cases going through his office, Lockwood said that only a small percentage have had outcomes influenced by the pandemic and lack of trial. He said that pleas are one of the biggest aspects of what he does and, especially early on in the pandemic, when they would lay out options to a defendant some would opt for a trial, which could not be provided until now.
Lockwood said the overall experience of lawyering during the pandemic has been challenging at times, but successful overall. There are specific rooms set up at the county jail where defense attorneys can speak with their clients as well as video chatting capabilities. He agreed with Ward that the 16th Circuit is fortunate to have a manageable amount of cases in the queue, unlike Miami-Dade.