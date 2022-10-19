MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys has been approved to receive more federal assistance to help local recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Florida, triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Ian.
The federal funding will include what is known as Individual Assistance for private property owners and people who suffered damages from storm surge, flooding and strong winds in the Keys. The emergency declaration covers nearly 25 counties in Florida.
More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for more than 178,000 individuals and “households to help jumpstart their recoveries,” Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in a news release on Oct. 12.
“We are grateful that our state and federal officials worked diligently to add us to this list,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. “Our residents are now eligible for the assistance many need.”
FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs. Individuals can apply with FEMA online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
The Keys-based group Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disasters is working to meet the unmet needs of the community, and with Key West city officials, has established a hotline for people to report if they have had damage as a result of the storm. Group members have also gone door to door, trying to assess people’s damage from Hurricane Ian, said Leah Stockton, Keys area president of the United Way of Collier and the Keys.
So far, 200 households, including live-aboard vessel owners, reported “significant damage” to COAD representatives, Stockton said.
“We are now connecting resources to those needs,” Stockton said.
The COAD is using the website keyshelp.org to connect people who suffered damage in the storm with resources. There is a Hurricane Ian tab on the website.
Stockton encouraged property owners with flood damage to immediately report their claims to FEMA, she said.
National Flood Insurance Program Florida policyholders who had flood damage from the hurricane have a 90-day window to renew their policies. The extension applies to policies with renewal dates beginning Aug. 25 through Oct. 23.
Policyholders whose policy renewal date is in this range should contact their agent or insurance company. FEMA also extended the proof of loss requirement for flood insurance policyholders in Florida who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Ian from 60 to 365 days. For information on how to file a flood insurance claim, visit floodsmart.gov/how-do-i-start-my-flood-claim.