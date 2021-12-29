FLORIDA KEYS — With the omicron variant overtaking as the predominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S., the Florida Keys are seeing an uptick in new cases that will likely increase after the busy holiday tourism week, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said.
The Florida Keys recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15.3% over the week of Dec. 17-23, up from 6.3% a week earlier, and 475.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to the local health department.
That rate was fourth highest in the state, trailing only Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade. A positivity rate of less than 5% indicates an infectious disease is under control, according to health professionals.
Bob Eadie, the local health department’s director, said they have not yet had a confirmed case of the omicron variant in the Keys as of last week. The variant was first identified in South Africa earlier this month.
However, he said, “I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before” there is a confirmed case.
New cases in Florida have begun to tick up somewhat recently, in a surge that Eadie said could be attributed to Thanksgiving gatherings weeks ago, and a similar surge will likely follow the week between Christmas and New Year’s, known to area business owners as “hell week” due to the large numbers of tourists it can draw.
Florida’s positivity rate climbed to 14.32% over the last week, up from about 7% for the month as a whole but not as high as the peak positivity rate of almost 20% set Aug. 8-14, according to CDC data.
The good news, Eadie said, is that, so far, omicron doesn’t appear to be as deadly as some of the past variants that have emerged and that if one is vaccinated and had a booster shot, “the chances of serious illness are very low.”
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that about a third of the state’s new COVID cases were breakthrough infections and that while the unvaccinated were at the highest risk, people who had gotten both doses of a vaccine, but not a booster, were still susceptible to milder cases.
Eadie said the more important number to watch is hospitalizations, which in the Keys have remained low. As of last Monday, Dec. 27, there were seven patients hospitalized with coronavirus in the Keys, all of which were in the Lower Keys Medical Center. The Keys also have one of the higher vaccination rates in the state, around 82%, according to Eadie.
Eadie said the flu is also circulating in the Keys and advised residents to get their flu shots and take precautions to avoid illnesses other than COVID.
“Unfortunately, now that we are in the winter months, all viruses come to be much more active, and I believe that omicron will be no different,” said Stan Zuba, a pediatrician in the Upper Keys.
Zuba said after the holidays “there will clearly be an uptick in cases in my opinion” and that the omicron variant appears to spread much faster than delta.
The country as a whole has experienced a serious increase in COVID cases over Christmas, leading to canceled flights and events in some areas. Home test kits have also become scarce. On Friday, Dec. 24, two Key Largo pharmacies reported they had been sold out of them for a number of days.