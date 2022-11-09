SOUTH FLORIDA — There has been a surge in Cuban nationals making their way to the Florida Keys and South Florida in the past month, by both sea and air.
October was one of the busiest months for migrant landings and interdictions in an already busy year in the region. Within a month, U.S. Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,132 Cuban migrants off the Keys and South Florida compared to 6,182 the entire last fiscal year, 838 in 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in 2020, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies maintain an active presence in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl of Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin.”
During a 48-hour period, 101 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody, Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Walter Slosar said as October came to a close. Agents, along with support from Keys and state law enforcement partners, responded to seven migrant landings throughout the Keys, Slosar said.
On Oct. 30, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge repatriated 106 Cubans and a dog to Cuba, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard. On Oct. 28, crews from the Coast Guard Cutters Paul Clark and Raymond Evans repatriated 128 migrants to Cuba.
Also on Oct. 28, Slosar tweeted his agency had a “busy day at the office.” Agents in Key West intercepted four separate rafts holding more than 40 migrants and one dog. These trips are dangerous, especially on vessels that may not be seaworthy, Slosar said. Earlier that day, Slosar reported 55 Cuban migrants being taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on islands off the Keys. The migrants were stranded on the island and located by the Coast Guard.
On Oct. 26, 32 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall on an island 70 miles west of Key West, according to Slosar. The migrants were stranded on the island and rescued by Coast Guard personnel. Earlier on Oct. 26, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents, with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a migrant landing near Marathon and encountered 11 Cubans attempting to board a dump truck after making landfall. No injuries were reported, according to Slosar.
On Oct. 23, Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 94 migrants to Cuba, following four interdictions off Florida’s coast. The week before, the crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Issac Mayo and Paul Clark repatriated 270 migrants to Cuba.
On Oct. 21, state and federal authorities were united on a multi-agency rescue mission and located 80 migrants who were stranded on an uninhabited island in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.
“The Coast Guard is really working hard,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre said. “It’s really keeping all of us really busy.”
The migrants are not only coming by sea, but at least one made the trip by air.
On Oct. 21, a Cuban pilot landed an aging Russian biplane, once used for crop dusting, on a remote airstrip in the middle of the Everglades. The pilot contacted a control tower at the airport about 50 miles west of Miami and said he was running low on fuel and needed to land, according to published reports of the incident. The plane was reported to be a single-engine Antonov An-2 airplane. The pilot was the only passenger and said he worked for a Cuban state domestic flight charter company.
There were reports by fishermen of the plane flying lower over the Keys.