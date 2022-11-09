Cuban migrants

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security, Custom and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard located and processed 80 Cuban migrants who landed in the Marquesas Keys on Oct. 21.

 Contributed

SOUTH FLORIDA — There has been a surge in Cuban nationals making their way to the Florida Keys and South Florida in the past month, by both sea and air.

October was one of the busiest months for migrant landings and interdictions in an already busy year in the region. Within a month, U.S. Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,132 Cuban migrants off the Keys and South Florida compared to 6,182 the entire last fiscal year, 838 in 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in 2020, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

