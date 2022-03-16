TALLAHASSEE — As the Florida Legislature wrapped up its annual session, the Florida Keys fared well when it comes to funding and achieving the priorities of local governments.
This year’s legislative session was scheduled to close Friday, March 11, but the end date was extended to Monday, March 14, due to some delays in passing the state budget.
The Keys were expected to see a full $20 million allocation of the Florida Keys Environmental Stewardship Act funding, the biggest annual monetary request by the island chain. Companion legislation to the Stewardship bill was also approved, which will make it easier for the Keys to receive funding for environmental projects through the state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund.
Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, were able to get legislators to pass language that changed some of the requirements of an anchoring bill that will make it easier to implement a program to require live-aboard boaters to move their vessels every 90 days to prove the vessels are seaworthy. The bill, which is designed to reduce the number of derelict vessels around Key West, reduces required moorings from 300 to 100.
State legislators also toned down legislation making it harder for local governments to pass ordinances, such as the ones the city of Key West is working on that would restrict the size and number of cruise ships docking there. The bills, SB 280 and HB 403, require local governments to prepare fiscal impact reports for all proposed ordinances to determine impacts on businesses. The bills were amended to reduce the burden on local governments with regard to the newly required reports, including provisions to deter frivolous lawsuits and exemptions in several categories of ordinances from the bill’s requirements.
Bills SB 620 and HB 569 allow a business owner that has been engaged in a lawful business for at least three years to claim damages from a local government if it enacts or amends an ordinance or charter provision that will cause a reduction of at least 15% of the business’ profit.
While a number of changes were made to the two bills to make them less arduous for local governments, they still include provisions making it more difficult for cities and counties to pass local legislation, and the legislation is still opposed by local governments and supporters of home rule.
The amendments to HB 403 and a neutral position by the Florida League of Cities and Small County Coalition was enough to have Mooney vote in favor of that bill, he said. He still “didn’t care for the bills” but the amendments were enough to earn his support on HB 403, he said. He said he could not support HB 569.
Rodriguez also supported the amendments to the bills, and she voted in favor of the Senate versions of both bills.
Rodriguez and Mooney were also successful in pushing a bill that would exempt the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office affordable housing project from Rate of Growth Ordinance regulations. In the Keys, ROGO units are required to build residential units on vacant lots because local officials have to evacuate all Keys residents 24 hours before a hurricane makes landfall. The housing is for essential sheriff’s office staff who would be required to stay during a hurricane.
In the proposed budget, there is $20 million for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for a water main replacement project, $1.9 million Habitat for Humanity in the Keys to complete 27 houses, $1 million for Mote Marine Laboratory, $3 million for the College of the Florida Keys for the Academy Classroom Facility and Emergency Operations Center, $795,000 for the Pigeon Key Foundation to upgrade its wastewater system, $300,000 for pump-out services for live-board boats and an irrigation system, and $250,000 for the Truman Little White House to continue exterior and interior repairs and hardening, according to Rodriguez.
The state Legislature also passed a bill renaming the Cow Key Channel Bridge after former City of Key West first lady Cheryl Cates.
“I am very happy so far,” Rodriguez said before session came to a close. “The fruits of our labor looks like is coming to fruition.”
“Yes, in the big picture, I am happy with session,” Mooney said. “We missed a few appropriations, unfortunately, but did get some others that are new to the process.”