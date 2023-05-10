TALLAHASSEE — With the state legislative session wrapping up last Friday, the Florida Keys fared well in obtaining funding for critical projects and programs, with the island chain securing $27 million.

In its budget, the Florida Legislature has included Monroe County government’s request for $1.6 million to expand Key West’s mooring field by 100 moorings, $6.2 million for construction of Monroe County’s new Emergency Operation Center in Marathon and the full $20 million annual allocation for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.

tohara@keysnews.com