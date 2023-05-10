TALLAHASSEE — With the state legislative session wrapping up last Friday, the Florida Keys fared well in obtaining funding for critical projects and programs, with the island chain securing $27 million.
In its budget, the Florida Legislature has included Monroe County government’s request for $1.6 million to expand Key West’s mooring field by 100 moorings, $6.2 million for construction of Monroe County’s new Emergency Operation Center in Marathon and the full $20 million annual allocation for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.
In addition, the Legislature included $975,000 for the Florida Keys chapter of Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), which funds medical and dental programs for families and children in the Keys. Last year, the Legislature denied funding to the program.
Keys AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham thanked Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, for making sure the funding was included in this year’s budget.
“They were instrumental and helpful throughout the entire process and communicated with us weekly,” Cunningham said.
In addition, the state agreed to give $10 million to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for its Marathon desalination facility, $1 million to Hurricane Irma recovery for Key Colony Beach city hall, $1 million to Mote Marine Laboratory for coral restoration, $250,000 to the Islamorada Village Council Chambers/Public Works Facility project, $500,000 to the Historic Pigeon Key restoration and enhancements project, $1.7 million to the Heron Mental Health Assisted Living Facility expansion renovation in Marathon and hundreds of thousands of dollars to other Keys projects.
“I’m delighted that our Monroe County delegation was able to secure a record-breaking $27.5 million for our community,” Rodriguez said. “It’s always a pleasure to work alongside Representative Jim Mooney and our local stakeholders to make sure we get our priorities over the finish line. I am honored and humbled by our many successes this session.”
According to Mooney, a “few of my priorities (were) left behind but (we’re) working on those now and setting (the) stage for upcoming committee weeks in late September or early October. That said, we had a good year for HD (House District) 120 and Monroe County.”
The budget was sent to the governor on Friday, May 5, for his signature.
In addition, state leaders were successful in having a bill pass that carves out the Keys from a state preemption law prohibiting local governments from issuing local occupational licenses and regulating local trades people. The county requires local licenses for such work as paving, house painting and tile work.
Since the 2021 state law was passed, local contractors and trades people and Monroe County government representatives have been urging state lawmakers to help them keep local licensing programs in place for the many benefits they provide. Monroe County has more than 300 contractors, many of whom have spent years working only under their local specialty license. The loss of local licensing would have threatened their livelihoods.