TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Keys appear to be positioned well in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $96.6 billion budget proposal that was released last week.
The recommended budget is $4.3 billion more than last year, with $2.6 billion related to battling the COVID-19 pandemic and $6 billion for state reserves, according to the governor’s office. The Florida Legislature will begin working on its own plan during its 60-day session beginning March 2, which will become the state budget with the governor’s signature.
DeSantis included in his recommendation the full $20 million annual allocation of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, set up four years ago to bring funds to the Keys for water quality and other environmental projects.
The governor’s budget would also set aside $1 billion for the next four years for a new initiative called “Resilient Florida,” which was established to address the challenges of sea level rise, intensified storm and hurricane events and localized flooding. Those are some of the biggest issues facing the Florida Keys.
The program will provide grants to state and local government entities to fund projects to adapt regionally significant assets to address the impacts of sea level rise, intensified storms and localized flooding, according to the governor’s office.
The governor’s budget also proposes $423 million in spending for affordable housing, with $20 million set aside for Keys specifically. The governor also would set aside $625 million for Everglades restoration.
DeSantis’ budget proposal provides pay raises for Florida’s teachers by including $550 million, an increase of $50 million to the budget, to continue raising the minimum K-12 teacher salary to $47,500, as well as the salaries of other instructional personnel, according to the governor’s office.
The budget proposes $22.8 billion in total funding and $12.9 billion in state funding for K-12 public schools, the highest amount ever, according to the governor’s office. This amount would bring K-12 per-student funding to $8,019, exceeding the current year’s record funding by $233 per student, the budget stated.
In addition, the budget also earmarks $600,000 for artificial reef construction programs and $400,00 for coral reef recovery, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, who also represents the Keys, said she was “optimistic” about the budget, which she said was not as “doom-and-gloom as last year.” She said she was also optimistic about the economic projections for the state, as it is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is still a long way to go and we still have to look at the House and Senate proposals, but I am pleased, and hopefully the Legislature can come up with comparable proposal and we can pass a good budget,” Rodriguez said.
The Monroe County Commission issued a statement last Thursday expressing its gratitude to DeSantis for what the county called “his steadfast commitment to the protection of the Florida Keys’ environment.”
“With the release of the governor’s budget today, and the inclusion of funding for water quality protection in the Florida Keys, Gov. DeSantis has taken a significant step to ensuring that the unique and fragile marine resources of the Florida Keys are protected for current and future generations,” the statement says.
Four years ago, the state Legislature enacted the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which acknowledges the importance of protecting the Keys’ unique and fragile resources including its coral reef, seagrass beds and mangroves.
Since the Stewardship Act’s inception, Keys communities have used Stewardship Act funding to implement water quality projects to protect natural resources.
“We look forward to working with governor’s office and the Florida Legislature to see these significant funds in the governor’s budget are included in the state’s final budget,” Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said. “I would like to thank Gov. DeSantis for his unwavering commitment to the Florida Keys and to our precious environment and to the quality of life for our citizens and visitors.”