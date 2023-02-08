SOUTH FLORIDA — Three fishing guides associations, including two in the Florida Keys, have successfully lobbied the organizer of a major tarpon fishing tournament series to indefinitely postpone tournaments slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota, citing potential impacts to the region’s tarpon populations.

The organizers of the for-profit Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series (TCS) had planned three televised inshore tarpon tournaments in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota in the spring of 2023, but the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, the Lower Keys Guides Association and the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association raised concerns about the format of the tournament.

