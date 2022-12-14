MONROE COUNTY — Creating new worker housing will be a priority for the two members of the Florida Legislature representing the Florida Keys, as they have been asked to secure 80 to 90 building additional allocations for the Monroe County School District and save at least 600 allocations an appeals court tossed out earlier this year as the islands face buildout.
State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, held a pre-legislative session meeting on Dec. 5, with local elected officials and representatives from the county and Keys municipalities to review the priorities for local governments and nonprofit groups.
The Monroe County School District has requested a bill that would bring 80 to 90 building allocations to Key West for a proposed worker housing project on Trumbo Road. The district is asking the state to exempt those units from being counted against the city’s pool of affordable BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) allocations.
The state limits the number of BPAS and ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units it grants to the Florida Keys because the Keys are an Area of Critical State Concern, where development is limited to ensure residents can evacuate during an emergency within a 24-hour window.
The school district has begun planning for housing on Trumbo Road and has been working with a development group of the project, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. The district employs 1,500 people, including 600 teachers while fully staffed, but loses about 100 employees a year, Axford said.
The request would be similar to a request Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay successfully made last state legislative session. His project is located on Trumbo Road as well.
However, unlike deputies, teachers and school staff are not required to stay during hurricanes, and they are factored into hurricane evacuation timetables, which could make such a request problematic.
Mooney and Rodriguez were also asked to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Keys in order to allow for 300 more state building allocations each for Islamorada and Marathon, and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.
This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found that Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS or ROGO units.
The 3rd DCA ruled the new allocation of units violated state statute that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for Islamorada and Marathon, which requires a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall.
The city of Key West, however, is not subject to the same statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the island chain and was allowed to keep its share of new BPAS units. County commissioners voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well, but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.
Since the ruling, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time to mirror Key West’s language.
But not all support additional home construction. During last week’s meeting, representatives from the environmental group Last Stand, FOLKS (Friends of the Lower Keys) and the Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations voiced objections to more state building allocations for the Keys.
Federation representative Dottie Moses raised concerns about “overdevelopment,” “evacuation safety” and “destruction of the environment,” adding that traffic has already become a major issue on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys.
“When is going to stop?” Moses asked about new building allocations. “When are we going to decide we are at the limit?”
Ann Olsen, representing FOLKS, raised the issue of rapidly intensifying hurricanes and asked Mooney and Rodriguez to not do an “end run around rules that were designed to protect public safety.”
State legislators will hold interim committee meetings from December through February, with the first day of the 60-day session being March 7.