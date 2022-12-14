MONROE COUNTY — Creating new worker housing will be a priority for the two members of the Florida Legislature representing the Florida Keys, as they have been asked to secure 80 to 90 building additional allocations for the Monroe County School District and save at least 600 allocations an appeals court tossed out earlier this year as the islands face buildout.

State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, held a pre-legislative session meeting on Dec. 5, with local elected officials and representatives from the county and Keys municipalities to review the priorities for local governments and nonprofit groups.

