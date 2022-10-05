Mole skink

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the Florida Keys mole skink as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

 FWC Photo

FLORIDA KEYS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the Florida Keys mole skink as threatened under the Endangered Species Act because development, sea-level rise, coastal erosion and severe storms have claimed most of the coastline where the small, sleek lizard makes its home.

The proposal includes establishing critical habitat and a rule that will tailor protections for the species and help support its conservation needs. The Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comments on this proposal until Nov. 28.  

