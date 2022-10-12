MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County has been declared a Category A federal disaster zone, which means debris removal and other expenses tied to Hurricane Ian in the Florida Keys will be paid with federal assistance.
Last Wednesday, FEMA’s Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Florida was amended to include Monroe County for Category A (debris removal) funding. President Joe Biden, who toured parts of the state earlier in the day, authorized federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Category B) at 100% of the total eligible costs for 30 days.
Monroe County was also included for permanent work categories, which provides federal funding to repair physical damage to public facilities such as roads, public buildings, utility lines and parks and recreational facilities under the public assistance program, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Federal Individual Assistance for the Keys is still under review, Livengood said. Monroe County is actively working with state and federal elected officials to expand the declarations to include the Florida Keys for Individual Assistance (IA) to help those with disaster-related needs, including housing assistance, she said.
The designation comes after Republican U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who represents the Keys, lobbied President Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency inspectors toured Key West to assess damage.
Key West initially estimated the debris removal and cleanup costs to be about $5 million but that figure could rise, Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton said. The city authorized $1 million to its emergency debris removal contractor Ashbritt and $300,000 to Tetra Tech to oversee the monitoring of debris removal.
On Sept. 26, the city sent Ashbritt a “notice to proceed” and Ashbritt subcontractor Charley Toppino & Sons started work on Thursday, Stoughton said.
Key West had collected 7,000 yards of debris as of last Wednesday, Stoughton said. The city had three trucks working the area along Atlantic Boulevard from Johnson Street to Bertha Street, two trucks working on Eagle Avenue, Duck Avenue and Flagler Avenue.
Crews first cleared debris from the commercial corridor around Duval Street and have since been working in the areas around Bertha Street, Casa Marina and streets around Flagler Avenue and Bahama Village. However, there is still much more debris in Key West that crews need to attend to, according to residents.
“It looks like (Hurricane) Wilma, if not worse,” George Street resident Keir Loranger said last week, likening Ian to the 2005 hurricane that flooded Key West. “Everyone’s entire lives are on the street in front of their homes.”
More than a foot of water flowed through Loranger’s home, she said. All of her appliances and most of her furniture was destroyed.
More than 95 Key West Housing Authority housing units sustained damage from Ian, though estimates were that as many as 125 units were damaged, impacting upwards of 500 residents.
The Monroe County government has been collecting Hurricane Ian-related debris on Stock Island, Key Haven, Ramrod Key and Cudjoe Key. The county had collected 230 tons of debris as of last Thursday, according to Cheryl Sullivan, county solid waste director. The county has completed clean-up on Key Haven and expected to complete clean up on Stock Island by the end of the week, Sullivan said. Roughly, 85% of Cudjoe Key had been completed. The county does not yet an estimate on how much the debris removal will cost.
The group Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disasters is working to meet the unmet needs of the community. Human needs assessments are ongoing. Monroe County continues to collect Hurricane Ian-related debris. Additionally, individual assistance is available for Florida Keys residents through SBA loans, Livengood said.