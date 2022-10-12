MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County has been declared a Category A federal disaster zone, which means debris removal and other expenses tied to Hurricane Ian in the Florida Keys will be paid with federal assistance.

Last Wednesday, FEMA’s Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Florida was amended to include Monroe County for Category A (debris removal) funding. President Joe Biden, who toured parts of the state earlier in the day, authorized federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Category B) at 100% of the total eligible costs for 30 days.

tohara@keysnews.com