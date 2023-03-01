TALLAHASSEE — Roughly 100 Florida Keys elected officials and business leaders converged on the state Capitol to lobby and hear from legislators on various issues of Keys importance such as development, traffic, property insurance, healthcare and water quality.

The Florida Legislature’s 60-day session formally starts March 7. Last week, Keys leaders met with state Division of Emergency Management Director Keven Guthrie, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner, Christine Ashburn of Citizens Property Insurance Corp, Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Meredith Ivey and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Deputy Chief Rett Boyd.

