Monroe County Commissioners and the state lobbying team meet with the Deputy Chief of Staff Melissa Smith of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Commissioners thanked the governor for the inclusion of funding for the Stewardship Act, inclusion in the Land Acquisition Trust Fund and funding for the marine vessel pump-out program in this year’s budget.
From left, state Rep. Thad Altman, chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Committee, meets with county lobbyist Frank Bernardino, County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Director of Airports Richard Strickland, County Administrator Roman Gastesi, County Mayor Craig Cates, County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln, County Commissioner David Rice, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, County Commissioner Jim Scholl and County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson in Tallahassee.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, center, and his aide, Nola Acker, welcome Keys officials to the state Capitol.
KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County
Monroe County Commissioners and the state lobbying team meet with the Deputy Chief of Staff Melissa Smith of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Commissioners thanked the governor for the inclusion of funding for the Stewardship Act, inclusion in the Land Acquisition Trust Fund and funding for the marine vessel pump-out program in this year’s budget.
Photos by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
From left, state Rep. Thad Altman, chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Committee, meets with county lobbyist Frank Bernardino, County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Director of Airports Richard Strickland, County Administrator Roman Gastesi, County Mayor Craig Cates, County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln, County Commissioner David Rice, Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, County Commissioner Jim Scholl and County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE — Roughly 100 Florida Keys elected officials and business leaders converged on the state Capitol to lobby and hear from legislators on various issues of Keys importance such as development, traffic, property insurance, healthcare and water quality.
The Florida Legislature’s 60-day session formally starts March 7. Last week, Keys leaders met with state Division of Emergency Management Director Keven Guthrie, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner, Christine Ashburn of Citizens Property Insurance Corp, Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Meredith Ivey and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Deputy Chief Rett Boyd.
Monroe County commissioners and County Administrator Roman Gastesi met with Guthrie, and the team discussed the Emergency Operations Center under construction in Marathon and migrant response.
To date, 193 derelict vessels, including Hurricane Ian damaged vessels and migrant vessels, have been removed from Florida Keys water. Guthrie let the group know that another 281 vessels have been approved and slated to be removed as well, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The most controversial Keys bills to be filed this year are tied to development, not water quality. In addition to its biggest annual request, the $20 million Florida Keys Stewardship Act, there are two pieces of legislation that may be filed this session that could bring more residential units to the chain of islands despite an existing cap on development tied to evacuation time.
There is a bill that would bring 300 new building allocations to both Marathon and Islamorada each, and possibly 300 to the county, being drafted by state legal staff before it can be formally introduced.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to be used for affordable rental properties.
The proposal stipulated that the occupants would be required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The court ruled the city of Key West could keep its allocation because its state-approved land-use plans were different than Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
Since the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada city officials have been working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units. The ruling has significant implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units and some units are built and occupied.
The Monroe County School District is also asking for exemptions to ROGO and BPAS rules in order to build teacher and other worker housing. The school district has requested a bill that would bring 80-90 building allocations to Key West for a proposed worker housing project on Trumbo Road. The school district is asking the state to exempt the units from being counted against the city’s pool of affordable BPAS.
The school district has begun planning developing housing on its property on Trumbo Road and has been working with a development group of the project, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. The district employs 1,500 people, including 600 teachers, while fully staffed, but loses about 100 employees a year, Axford said.
The request would be similar to a request Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay successfully made last state legislative session, which was approved. His project is located on Trumbo Road as well. However, unlike deputies, teachers are not required to stay during hurricanes, and they are factored into hurricane evacuation timetables, which could make such a request problematic.
Nearly a year after being denied state legislative funding, Florida Keys Area Healthcare Education Centers has again put a request for $600,000 in funding to the state Legislature for medical and dental services for Florida Keys children and families who don’t have insurance or who are under insured.
The nonprofit provides free medical and dental care to Keys children. AHEC is the only local provider of both medical and dental care to children in need and operates clinics at roughly 10 Keys schools.
Keys AHEC CEO Michael Cunningham believes AHEC is better situated going into the session. The group has hired a new lobbying firm, Johnston & Stewart, and has already met with state House of Representative and Senate appropriation committee leaders and with the governor’s staff that deals with budget and policy, Cunningham said.
Cunningham was in Tallahassee meeting with the Keys’ delegation — state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral.
In January 2022, AHEC expanded its services throughout the Keys with a mobile dental unit staffed with a dentist and a dental hygienist. The dental program services all schools on a rotating basis. Those programs were in jeopardy when the state Legislature did not include $650,000 in requested funding in that year’s state budget.
However, local governments and nonprofit groups rallied behind AHEC and donated to the group to help cover operational costs.
In the past year, Keys AHEC has expanded its dental program from three to four days a week to five days a week, Cunningham said. AHEC has also expanded its medical program to now include Plantation Key School in Islamorada.