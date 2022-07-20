MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys experienced one of its largest, if not the largest, annual property value increases during the past year.
The total assessed value of property Keys-wide jumped to $36.8 billion from the previous $31.7 billion, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office. In Key West, property values increased to $9.3 billion from $8.2 billion.
In Marathon, property values increased rose to $3.6 billion, an increase of $600 million. Islamorada’s property value is $5 billion, up from $4.2 billion, according to the Property’s Appraiser’s Office.
Property values in Key Colony Beach jumped to $943 million from a previous $829 million, and Layton’s property values reached $88 million, an increase of $9 million, according to the Property Appraiser’s Office.
Those values were tallied as of July 1 and sent to the state for its record-keeping purposes.
“Almost every jurisdiction saw double-digit increases when it came to the percentages,” Monroe County Property Appraiser Scott Russell said. “I have never seen this big of movement from one year to the next.”
The official figures by the Property Appraiser’s Office come as local governments start drafting their local property tax rates and configuring their budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The official numbers were released as the state of Florida is going through an unprecedented era of inflation and a real estate market that appears only limited by inventory.
In May, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a half-percentage point, two months after raising it a quarter-point. The rate increase — the largest since 2000 — is in response to ballooning inflation, and the U.S. central bank is anticipating additional increases. Rising rates will increase the cost of borrowing money and can easily add tens of thousands of dollars in interest charges over the timeline of an average home mortgage.
Despite the interest rate increase, Key West Realtor Will Langley said the Florida Keys’ real estate market is “still climbing.”
“There still is a strong pool of buyers,” Langley said.
Keys-wide, sale prices increased from an average of $935,000 last year to $1.1 million this year, Langley said.
While the increases are good for local government agencies preparing their budgets and for sellers, it is another sign of how unaffordable the Keys have become for workers and their families.