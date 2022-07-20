MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys experienced one of its largest, if not the largest, annual property value increases during the past year.

The total assessed value of property Keys-wide jumped to $36.8 billion from the previous $31.7 billion, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office. In Key West, property values increased to $9.3 billion from $8.2 billion.

