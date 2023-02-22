MONROE COUNTY — The state has awarded more than $275 million for 75 sea-level mitigation and resilience projects statewide using already-appropriated funding through the Resilient Florida program to help prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The 75 projects include three in Monroe County totaling $7.8 million in state funding. The funding includes nearly $3.6 million for a road elevation and adaptation project in Conch Key, $900,00 for a Long Key living shoreline adaptation and breakwater repair project, and $3.3 million Duck Key living shoreline adaptation project.
The Long Key project will create a living shoreline using such natural features as mangroves and seagrass, which not only provides resilience against storm surge but also provide habitat for local wildlife, Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag said.
The Duck Key project will be a combination natural and man-made features, Haag said. It will restore a breakwater damaged in Hurricane Irma and also create living shoreline around that area with seagrass and mangrove plantings.
“These are our living shoreline demonstration projects,” Haag said. “We have not done them before but anticipate they will be successful in providing resilience to the shoreline and also enhanced wetland habitat.”
The Conch Key project is a road elevation project of a county-maintained road to avoid inundation from rising seas, Haag said.
The two living shoreline projects are funded in full, according to county Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson. The road elevation project is funded at 50% and requires a 50% match from the county.
County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10-21 inches of rise by 2040, 21-54 inches by 2070 and 40-136 inches by 2120.
The governor’s 2023-24 budget proposal includes $406 million for resilience, including $350 million for the implementation of statewide resilience projects and $56 million for resilience planning and coral reef protection.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended the creation of the Resilient Florida Grant Program to help prepare communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 1954 in 2021 to establish a coordinated approach to Florida coastal and inland resilience. In the past three years, the state has invested $1.1 billion to increase community resilience.
DeSantis also created the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection at DEP to provide funding, technical assistance and coordination among state, regional and local entities and appointed the state’s first chief resilience officer to coordinate the state’s resilience efforts.
FEDERAL-COUNTY EFFORT
The money comes as the county and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have partnered on on a Keys-wide project to mitigate flooding and storm surge. In December, Congress approved authorization and initial funding of a $2.6 billion U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project in the Keys to improve resiliency by reducing damage and risk from impacts of coastal storms and to guard against potential damage from sea-level rise.
Federal lawmakers approved authorization for the project in December as part of a larger defense bill, which includes the Water Resources Development Act of 2022. Actual appropriation of funds for the project will still require future approvals by Congress.
Monroe County and the Army Corps have a pending appropriation in the 2023 omnibus bill, which is expected to soon pass in Congress, to fund nearly $1 million in planning, engineering and design for the U.S. 1 stabilization component of the project, the first priority of the comprehensive resilience plan. The project includes the installation of revetments at an estimated $16 million in total construction costs. Revetments are rip-rap or other material that fortify a bank or shoreline against incoming water to prevent erosion.
This congressional authorization is the culmination of five years of work by the county’s Resilience Officer, Army Corps staff and a federal legislative team.
The overall resilience project is estimated at $2.6 billion, with 65% of the project, $1.7 billion, funded by the federal government and 35%, $893 million, funded on a non-federal level. Non-federal funds can come from the state, county, municipalities and other non-federal entities, and residents, according to county officials. The county has been in discussion with the Florida Department of Transportation about providing the required 35% match for the U.S. 1 stabilization component.
In order to reduce coastal storm risk and damage throughout the Keys, the project features three main components: U.S. 1 shoreline stabilization, flood-proofing of government-owned “critical” infrastructure, and voluntary home elevations.
Shoreline stabilization will occur in six different locations along U.S. 1 identified as having risk of damage due to erosion and/or wave energy during a storm event. Six rock revetment structures are proposed, ranging in height from 4 to 10 feet, and will be designed to reduce damage to approximately 5,500 linear feet of roadway by stabilizing the shoreline and reducing the risk of washout, according to the county.
The project also includes dry flood-proofing of 53 critical public infrastructure buildings identified as at risk to damage from coastal storms. Dry flood-proofing would reduce the damage caused by storm surge so that emergency and critical services can resume more quickly after a storm event, county officials said. In the project, there would also be nonstructural measures to reduce coastal storm damage by dry flood-proofing up to 1,052 commercial structures at risk throughout the Keys.
Finally, plans also call for elevating up to 4,698 residential homes to reduce damage from storm surge flooding. Participation is voluntary for the recommended home elevation and flood-proofing measures.
COUNTY PROJECT UPDATE
At last week’s Monroe County Commission meeting, Haag presented an update on this year’s resilience and water quality efforts, including canal restoration projects, breakwater repair and shoreline resilience projects, road adaptations and municipal resilience partnerships.
This year, the county is moving forward with $5.5 million in state-funded restoration efforts to restore 12 canals to improve water quality. The canals are the top-ranked on the county’s list of 96 canals that do not meet state water quality standards. The restoration methods include culverts, injection wells, organic removal, backfilling, and air curtains.
Haag hosted community meetings with the homeowners in advance to inform them of the potential restoration, project benefits, and potential costs to the residents. Assessments are required to fund the long-term operations and maintenance of weed gates required in several projects. The county funds the construction costs of the projects through grants.
“This is our biggest one-year restoration list ever, so we are very excited about moving forward,” said Haag.
The county received more than $3 million in federal grant funding for breakwater repairs in Tavernier and Rock Harbor. The two restored breakwaters will provide protection against storm surges and stop most floating sargassum seaweed from entering and clogging the canals behind the breakwaters.
The county is moving forward with several state-funded resilience planning projects, including a resilient design for Pigeon Key and Harry Harris Park. The county is also updating its Watershed Management Plan, which is required to maintain the county’s CRS rating of “3.” The lower the CRS score, the bigger the discount for home National Flood Insurance Policy discounts. Finally, the county is updating its Vulnerability Assessment and developing a natural resource habitat assessment.
Additionally, the county is well underway with its efforts to provide all five municipalities with the mobile LiDAR survey data needed for street elevation planning, Haag said. Plans are also moving forward to begin the next phase of street elevation planning for the municipalities, using the data collected during the mobile LiDAR stage. The municipalities are funding the work.
The county is also leading an effort to conduct Watershed Management Plan updates for the municipalities to help them improve their CRS scores and update their vulnerability assessments. The state’s Resilient Florida grant program is funding the resilience planning work.