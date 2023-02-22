MONROE COUNTY — The state has awarded more than $275 million for 75 sea-level mitigation and resilience projects statewide using already-appropriated funding through the Resilient Florida program to help prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge.

The 75 projects include three in Monroe County totaling $7.8 million in state funding. The funding includes nearly $3.6 million for a road elevation and adaptation project in Conch Key, $900,00 for a Long Key living shoreline adaptation and breakwater repair project, and $3.3 million Duck Key living shoreline adaptation project.

