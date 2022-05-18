MONROE COUNTY — Monroe County and Florida Keys cities are among 98 local governments across the state to receive $20 million in state funding for sea-level rise and flooding mitigation projects and studies.
The list of grants awarded for the Resilient Florida Program Planning program were announced recently, with the grants totaling nearly $20 million in state funds for fiscal year 2021-22. Of the 98 grants awarded, two are for efforts in unincorporated Monroe County and three are for efforts within cities in Monroe County. In total, $1.5 million was awarded to Monroe County, Key West, Marathon and Islamorada.
Key West received the largest amount of grant funding at $905,500, according to the Florida Department of Environmental, which oversaw the allocation of the grants. The city plans to use the funding for a vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan with peril of flood amendment language, the DEP wrote.
Marathon will receive $240,000 and plans to use the funds for a city-wide vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan, the DEP wrote. The Monroe County government will receive $114,00 for an adaption plan and countywide vulnerability assessment with peril of flood amendments, the DEP wrote. Islamorada will receive $178,000 for a village-wide vulnerability assessment, the DEP wrote.
“The grants represent the ongoing teamwork the county and municipalities have to ensure that all of the county’s communities have access to the tools and resources necessary to build a more resilient future,” Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag said. “Residents can be confident that future investments towards resilience efforts in Monroe County will be based on the best available science and modeling, and that the County will continue to lead on resilience through action.”
At its June meeting, the Monroe County Commission will discuss its road elevation projects, Haag said.
Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a statewide sea-level rise and flooding resiliency plan. The plan consists of a list of projects that will enhance Florida’s efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores and coral reefs, which are invaluable natural defenses against rising seas and flooding. The plan is part of Senate Bill 1954, signed by DeSantis last year, which ensures a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resilience and provides a structure for resilience that follows the best available science and data while enhancing efforts to protect inland and coastal resources.
When it comes to sea-level rise, the Keys have long been the canary in the coal mine given its proximity to the ocean and it being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.
County consultant HDR Engineering is working on a plan to raise 149 miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, which would cost $1.8 billion in the coming decades.
The findings are based on the intermediate-high sea-level rise estimate from NOAA and extend to the year 2045. The consultant’s study assessed 311 miles of roadways in unincorporated Monroe and assigned scores on how vulnerable and valuable the roads are.
The Key Largo neighborhoods of Twins Lakes and Stillwright Point have received the most attention in the Keys when it comes to sea-level rise issues. The county is currently working on projects that primarily consist of road elevation and associated stormwater management, according to Haag. Each neighborhood is experiencing severe and persistent flooding from king tides, rain and storm surge. Stillwright Point is arguably that hardest-hit neighborhood regarding flooding and sea level rise. The neighborhood experienced extreme tidal flooding for 94 days in 2019.
The Stillwright Point Flood Mitigation project is in the design/engineering phase. The total project cost for design/engineering/permitting is $2.37 million, according to Haag. The requested grant amount is $1.2 million.
Stillwright Point is a project that was developed under the county’s road elevation study. The Twin Lakes project is a part of the demonstration program, which has been underway for the past five years.
Twin Lakes Subdivision Flood Mitigation project is shovel-ready and fully designed, according to Haag. The total project cost for construction is $7.8 million. The requested state grant amount was $3.9 million.