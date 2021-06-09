MIAMI — Billed as a “first of its kind” event, the American Conservative Coalition and the Miami Young Republicans teamed up to put on a “American Conservative Climate Rally” in Miami’s Bayfront Park Saturday. It featured climate-concerned Republican leaders from around South Florida, including U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez.
Some speakers touted past accomplishments of Republican presidents on environmental protection, such as Teddy Roosevelt, who established America’s national parks, and Richard Nixon, who established the Environmental Protection Agency. Others were critical of the Democratic approach to tackling climate change, saying it was too focused on regulation rather than innovation. There was some acknowledgement as well that the GOP has too long been viewed as the party that was willing to sacrifice the environment for commerce.
Benji Backer, the young founder of the ACC, graduated from University of Washington only last year and dove right into activism. He describes himself as a staunch conservative and an environmentalist, and emphasized that for too long, there has been a misconception that the two are not compatible. His Twitter account’s pinned tweet is a set of headlines about how Republicans continue to deny climate change side by side with a set of more positive headlines about how young Republicans are embracing the green movement with the caption “how it started vs. how it’s been going.”
“When I was a freshman in college, when Trump won the 2016 election, I realized that what we needed was to build was a conservative environmental movement because right now the only environmental movements out there are left of center, and that’s fine but there’s 50% of the country that has felt disenfranchised by the environmental movement,” Backer told the Free Press.
He said “conservatives need to talk to conservatives” when it comes to climate and acknowledged that Donald J. Trump was “yet another presidential candidate who did not talk about these issues,” although Trump on a few occasions during his presidency openly denied climate change. Backer is critical of what he calls the “mainstream environmental movement,” saying it’s too focused on “doom and gloom” and at times shames people who don’t align with it.
Rodriguez represents arguably one of the most climate-sensitive districts in the state, the 39th, which includes all of Monroe County and parts of Miami-Dade. She sponsored or cosponsored a number of bills in this past session in the Florida Senate, her first, that sought to prioritize renewable energy, conservation or infrastructure resiliency, and told the Free Press in March that she planned to continue to do so in next year’s session.
She named a few of the bills she had supported to the crowd at Bayfront Park. Among them was the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which appropriated $20 million toward restoration and conservation in the Keys. She said that she secured a $1 million appropriation for Mote Marine Lab’s coral restoration efforts. She also co-sponsored Senate Bill 1208, which died in committee, but would have established a program making it easier for Floridians to harden their homes against extreme weather.
“Believe it or not, a lot of the ecosystem that is around us is of vital importance,” Rodriguez said.
In some ways, the rally showed that there is growing consensus between Democrats and Republicans that swift action needs to be taken to protect the planet. In other ways, it showed that the climate is still a contentious issue. A few men, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat, showed up with signs that read “There is no climate crisis” and “CO2 is good for the children and other living things.”
Some attendees yelled over some of the speeches or even at the area where the speakers sat when they weren’t onstage. Gimenez, who represents the Florida Keys in the U.S. House of Representatives, was met with hecklers soon after he started speaking before they were escorted away by police.
Gimenez said he was honored to be able to speak on “how we can push strategies to combat environmental challenges while maintaining our commitment to free market capitalism.”
As a former Miami fire chief, city manager and Miami-Dade County mayor, he knows the area well and said he’s seen the rapid population growth going on in the region, and said with that growth will come environmental challenges.
“Unfortunately many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle believe that the answer to these challenges is more government, more spending, more regulations, punishing hard work and innovation, and creating more barriers to economic success,” Gimenez said. “Their policies will lead to a decline in our ability to protect our environment — the very environment that they purport to protect.”
He also touted a number of projects he has been a part of that will help to combat climate change, one of which was the new Bus Rapid Transit system in Miami-Dade County that recently broke ground. He also worked with Florida Power and Light to install solar banks around Miami International Airport. He believes the county will be able to install many more of these in the future to help speed the transition to green energy.
Backer said the country is very divided along political lines, though perhaps not as divided as the media and politicians would have people think. He said progress on climate policy can feel slow because many leaders get caught up in partisan matters when trying to enact important climate legislation. He thinks the GOP is turning a new page.
“We are leaving behind the generation of Republicans who do not want to talk about this,” Backer said to the crowd in conclusion.