MONROE COUNTY — Non-homesteaded property owners might have a bit of sticker shock this month when they receive their Truth In Millage notices, which details what local government agencies have tentatively agreed to charge them in property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

The TRIM notices are also giving property owners a glimpse into the cost of doing business in the Florida Keys, as local government agencies grapple with higher costs of rents and mortgages and living for its employees, inflation and a significant rise in fuel and electric costs in the past year. Those increases, if approved by local governments at meetings throughout September, don’t just apply to transient rentals or second homes, but all commercial properties including apartments for workers.

