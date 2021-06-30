FLORIDA KEYS — Sea levels are rising in the Florida Keys and that will continue and most likely accelerate in the coming decades, scientists say. Expensive mitigation measures will have to be implemented to stave off flooding but complete submersion of the island change is not a definite conclusion, though that depends greatly on worldwide cooperation to move away from fossil fuels.
The Monroe County Commission met last Monday to hear from scientists and engineers on what to expect in terms of where and when rising seas will threaten roads and properties and where the plans to raise vulnerable roadways stand.
Dr. William Sweet, an oceanographer with NOAA’s National Ocean Service Center who worked with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop the latest sea-level rise scenarios, gave a lengthy presentation to the commission, outlining data that showed sea level increases in the Keys are about on par with the national average. He said water levels are rising about 3 millimeters per year, amounting to about an inch every eight years.
Sweet made it clear that he was not there to influence any policy decisions, just to present information during last week’s sea-level rise meeting.
“I’m not recommending anything to you. I’m providing data,” he told the commission.
Sweet’s presentation showed that the rate of sea-level rise is expected to accelerate, but by how much is not yet known. His models showed that the seas could rise half a foot to a foot or more by around mid-century.
Advancing sea water may not quite look how one might expect. Ben Kirtman, a professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, who was not part of the county meeting, said it will come in the form of increasingly frequent and severe flooding, since sea level is not constant.
“The question is how often is there going to be flooding that will seriously interfere with human activity,” Kirtman told the Free Press. “The way I think about it is how often will there be 6 inches of water on the street for more than six hours. If that happens, that will be a serious interference.”
That interference is already occurring, as residents of Key Largo’s Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point neighborhoods know. Stillwright Point in 2019 had water in its streets for 94 consecutive days. Emilie Caldwell Stewart, a resident of Stillwright Point, told the county commission last week that the problem has gotten exponentially worse over the years.
“It’s time for us to act and stop talking about it,” Stewart said. “When I bought my house in 1995, this wasn’t a problem.”
She explained that the first time the neighborhood had any flooding was in 2009. In 2015, she said, they had 22 straight days of flooding. At the time, she thought that would be an anomaly.
Sweet presented data from Virginia Key in Miami-Dade County that measured the frequency of flood days, defined as water levels exceeding 1.75 feet above the high tide level. It has already risen from years past and the projection for 2021-22 is four to seven flood days a year. It’s projected that by 2060, the number of flood days on Virginia Key could be 10 to 55.
Not only could flooding become more frequent but also more severe. Sweet showed that moderate flood events — water levels that rise about 3 feet above the mean high tide — occurred about once every five years in the Keys in 1990. Today, it’s once every three years, on average. By 2050, it could likely happen two to three times per year. Severe flooding events, water four feet above the mean high tide, could also become more frequent.
The increased flooding is produced by a combination of factors, all exasperated by climate change. Higher sea levels combined with rising groundwater levels and increased rainfall in short periods of time all put the Keys in a position for more flooding.
How people react to that increased flooding could depend on how much they’re willing to pay for and tolerate. John Millhiser, of Shaw Drive in Key Largo, for example, said toward the end of the Monday meeting that he plans to buy three cars over the next three years, anticipating that his street will continue to flood with sea water and damage his vehicles.
“The question is how much can people handle, how much will they live with?” Kirtman told the Free Press. “And how will we reconfigure where we live and work and play?”
Kirtman envisions that if climate change will eventually influence people’s ability to live in the Keys, it would manifest in the form of subtle factors becoming chronically worse and worse, and then being compounded by an acute event that pushes residents over the edge and prompts a mass exodus.
“The way I think about it, if I’m trying to construct a scenario where it’s really time to abandon ship, I imagine here we are in 2050, operating as business as usual and there’s 180 days per year where there’s significant flooding in the streets and then you have a bad hurricane season. The water will take a long time to recede and people will decide to abandon ship at that point,” Kirtman said.
At the meeting, the county commission voted to reaffirm the use of updated Unified Regional Sea Level Rise Projections from 2019. These projections are updated every five years. This resolution directs staff to use the updated projections as the basis for future mitigation measures. That projection states that based on mean sea level in Key West, water is expected to rise 10 to 17 inches by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
INTERVENTION TO PROTECT LANDMASS
AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Plans are in the works to try to adjust infrastructure and keep it prepared against flooding and worsening hurricanes. A plan developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, titled the Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study, identified 5,875 structures within the Keys that need to be elevated or flood-proofed and six areas of U.S. 1 that need to be elevated so as to not be submerged.
The price tag is $2.5 billion, 65% of which will be covered by the federal government, leaving the remaining $893 million to be covered by Monroe County and the municipalities within it. (Monroe County’s budget for fiscal year 2021 was $460 million). Grants or funds from other entities can be used to help cover the local governments’ 35% share, according to Rhonda Haag, the county’s resilience officer.
A previous version of that plan designated a number of private properties to be seized through eminent domain because of their vulnerability to rising seas. That measure was unpopular with the county commission because of the high cost of housing in the Keys and was taken out of the plan.
The plan is still in the initial three-year study phase. Budgeting for construction would begin to be built into budgets for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Haag said the plan is set for “quite a lengthy period of time” and construction might not begin for five years to a decade. The question remains how long those measures will be able to stave off the rising seas. According to Haag, it would be “for the foreseeable future.”
In terms of roads, U.S. 1 will not be the only one in need of modification. At last Monday’s county meeting, the commissioners heard from Emilio Corrales of HDR, the lead consulting firm on the Monroe County Roadway Vulnerability Analysis and Capital Plan. Corrales explained that the shelf life for most roads is about 20 to 25 years, depending on the amount of weight it takes on and other factors.
With that number in mind, the study came up with projections of Monroe County roads that will be at risk of flooding by the year 2045 and are in need of raising. These projections accounted for both sea level rise and king tide flooding.
Corrales said these projections are “pretty much in line with all the presentations we’ve seen up until now.”
Sixty project areas have been identified throughout the Keys. They are areas where the roads are going to be at high risk of flooding by the year 2045. Corrales showed maps of the islands, with roads marked in blue, orange or red to denote the severity of future flood risk. Some neighborhoods, such as Stillwright Point, were foregone conclusions.
Corrales used the example of a neighborhood on Ramrod Key in the area of West Indies Drive that showed all the roadways colored in red under 2045 projections. Others that appeared especially vulnerable on the map were most roads on Big Coppitt Key, large portions of oceanside Stock Island and large parts of Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key. In the Upper Keys, significant portions of Tavernier and Key Largo were colored in. The maps only included areas in unincorporated Monroe County.
The different levels of risk were made to show that not all of the roads need to be raised right away, Corrales explained.
“We did this now to identify the areas, but then the next task, which is coming up with the implementation plan, will be looking at ‘OK, within the next 10 years, which areas are the most critical,’” he said.
The county commission also heard of a state program from Whitney Gray, administrator of the Florida Resilient Coastlines Program, which grants money for resilient coastal development. Gray discussed Sea Level Impact Projection (SLIP) studies. These studies are now required by law in order to obtain public financing for certain construction projects within coastal areas. The law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June 2020.
The Keys may be among the most vulnerable regions to sea-level rise, but they are not the only place that will be dealing with it in a state with 1,350 miles of coastline. The mitigation measures being discussed in Monroe County are also not as drastic as one that has been proposed in the city of Miami: a 20-foot high seawall that is 6 miles long and cuts through residential neighborhoods. It was proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers and has drawn significant pushback.
Kirtman is not a fan of the wall idea. He favors the ideas the Corps came up for the Keys and more “holistic” approaches.
“You can’t have a 20-foot wall running through people’s neighborhoods. They won’t accept that,” Kirtman said.
The plan is too “concrete,” literally and figuratively, according to Kirtman. It only addresses storm surge, he said, whereas the plans in the Keys are more about chronic and gradual sea-level rise. The wall would also leave too many communities vulnerable, being that it would be inland. It’s proposed construction is still years away and would cost around $6 billion, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
THE WILL TO SAVE
THE ISLAND CHAIN
It’s been known for decades what is causing the seas to rise. As Sweet explained to the county commission, human-emitted greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures to rise. This in turn causes ice sheets at the Earth’s poles, in particular Antarctica and Greenland, to melt and the seas to rise. Sweet said there is now more measurable carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere than any other point in history.
The past is a good indicator of the future, according to Sweet, and he showed a slide of past high-carbon periods in Earth’s history. One of which was about three million years ago. Carbon dioxide levels were comparable then to what they are today, but the temperature was 1.8 to 3.6 degrees Celsius (3.25 to 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit) higher and the oceans were 10 to 30 meters (32 to 98 feet) higher.
That is because there is a delay in the amounts of carbon in the atmosphere and the Earth’s temperature. Kirtman said it takes temperatures about 30 years to catch up with the corresponding carbon dioxide levels.
Because of that, Kirtman said it’s not too late to save the Keys from complete submersion. It would require a very aggressive, worldwide transition away from fossil fuels, but he said the technology does exist today.
Kirtman said the next 15 years will be crucial. If the world economy can get to near net-zero emissions within that window, he believes the Keys can be maintained. Even if humans begin making aggressive cuts today, we might not know if it was enough until about mid-century, according to Kirtman.
“The best-case scenario, if we were at net zero by 2035 globally, then there would be another 30 years of relatively slow sea level rise but then we should expect it to stabilize,” Kirtman said. “You’re looking at serious additional challenges for the Keys, but I do think it’s possible to adapt.”
Kirtman said the biggest challenge is getting people to invest in green technology. If people don’t see governments and other nations and entities making investments in that technology, they will figure that it’s not worth them making an investment that won’t make a difference.
“Humans resist change. There’s tremendous inertia. A lot of people find it threatening to their way of life,” Kirtman said, but he still thinks it can be done. “Take automobiles, that’s one of the biggest CO2 sources in the U.S. There’s no reason that every automobile in 10 years couldn’t be an electric. We have that technology today. That would be an enormous reduction in CO2.”
Despite the growing scientific understanding and agreement about the greenhouse effect and the need to divest from fossil fuels, skeptics still remain in positions of governmental power and within the public.
Former President Donald Trump publicly denied climate change on several occasions. DeSantis has put money toward natural restoration and coastal resilience but has been criticized for failing to move Florida’s power away from fossil fuels.
At last Monday’s county commission meeting, the five Republican commissioners seemed to have consensus that action is needed, but some cast doubt on the data provided by Sweet. Commissioner Eddie Martinez asked Sweet how much sea levels have risen in past millennia. Sweet’s answer was they have risen about 300 feet over the last 20,000 years. Because of that, Martinez described an estimated 18-inch rise by mid-century as a “nothing number.”
He went on to say that humans can adapt and that he doesn’t “think there’s much we can do about India and China,” referring to two of the world’s largest and fastest growing carbon emitters.
“You’re more on the CO2 side. I’m more on the actual measurement side,” Martinez said of Sweet.
Commissioner David Rice said that predicting the future is “best done with a crystal ball” and brought up the possibility that a series of volcanic eruptions could lead to a global cooling effect.
“Being a pretty pragmatic person, I do not have much time to argue about whether 17 inches by 2040 is accurate or not. Because you don’t know, I don’t know and Dr. Sweet doesn’t know,” Rice said.
Rice went on to say he’d received emails from county residents saying that the climate problem doesn’t exist and doesn’t need attention.
“I don’t know where those people have been the many times we’ve looked at John (Millhiser)’s neighborhood,” Rice said, referring to the flooding on Shaw Drive in recent years.
During the first public comment period, Millhiser said that the flooding in his neighborhood hasn’t necessarily gotten worse, but varied by year.
If humans stay on the current course, Kirtman said the Keys will be underwater by the year 2100, possibly earlier. By the 2050s and ‘60s, he said, a mass exodus from the Keys could begin as flooding makes living in the area unfeasible. To Kirtman, the way to avoid that is to transition away from fossil fuels much more quickly than humans currently are.
The United States and European Union have made progress in cutting carbon emissions. President Joe Biden and now some GOP lawmakers are calling for more green energy. (A group of 52 congressional Republicans last week formed a Conservative Climate Caucus aimed at educating fellow GOP lawmakers.) But that transition is slow and a rapidly industrializing China has canceled out that progress to some degree, and now emits more carbon than all developed nations combined, according to the BBC.