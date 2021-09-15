MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys are expected to experience seasonal king tides through December.
King tides are unusually high tides that occur several times a year, usually in the fall, that can cause coastal tidal flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
Monroe County is monitoring unincorporated areas experiencing these high tides. Residents and visitors are advised to prepare for king tides, be aware of their surroundings and avoid driving on flooded streets.
According to the National Weather Service in Key West, the highest king tides are expected to occur Oct. 8-11, Nov. 5-9 and Dec. 4-6. However, king tide flooding can generally be anticipated anytime during the following dates: Sept. 11-13, Sept. 17-20, Oct. 4-13, Oct. 21-23, Nov. 3-11 and Dec. 2-8.
King tide reminders:
• Avoid walking through floodwaters, it is dangerous and can be a health hazard.
• Adjust driving schedules accordingly and do not drive through flooded areas. Turn around and find another way if possible. It is likely saltwater. It is unsafe and can cause short and long-term damage to a vehicle. Those who drive through tidal floods should wash the undercarriage of their car to remove any saltwater accumulation.
• Those driving through flooded areas should avoid creating waves can cause additional damage to surrounding landscaping and property.
• Be careful of hazards below the surface that can cause injury, such as nails, broken glass, debris and displaced utility hole covers.
• Boaters should be aware that these high tides cause lower clearances under fixed bridges. Check the tides before leaving the dock.
If done safely, residents can provide photos of property or neighborhoods experiencing tidal flooding to greenkeys@monroecounty-fl.gov with the address, date and time the photos were taken. Photos can assist in future planning and will become the property of Monroe County.