MONROE COUNTY — As expected, local governments have ended their COVID-19 restrictions. The decision came last week after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting local governments from enacting and enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.
During a brief emergency meeting, Monroe County commissioners rescinded the local facial covering ordinance in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The commissioners urged citizens to get vaccinated since the pandemic is not over.
They also said employees and patrons have a personal choice to continue wearing facial coverings in the community and in government buildings if they choose.
The commissioners also mentioned the governor’s executive order allowing businesses to continue to require patrons and employees to wear facial coverings, if they choose, with enforcement being trespassing on private property.