KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Land Authority purchased almost an acre of hardwood hammock habitat in front of the Tradewinds Shopping Center in October. Upon inspection of the site, Assistant Land Steward Jim Duquesnel discovered nearly two dozen live Florida banded tree snails.
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein, who had encouraged the acquisition, acknowledged the importance of such purchases.
“The Land Authority acquiring this property shows the importance of this program,” she said. “Not only did we protect this area in perpetuity, but we also found it is a habitat for native local snails.”
This snail species (Orthalicus floridensis) has been under attack since the introduction of the New Guinea flatworm, an invasive predator of snails, in the mid-2010s. As a result, the snail is now part of Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.
Raschein asked Land Authority staff to work on the purchase at the request of the Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations. The association conducted many cleanups of this parcel in the past and believed Land Authority ownership would help manage the site and ensure its long-term protection.
“The Land Authority Advisory Committee ranks priority parcels for purchase, and this property ended up being one that ranked well enough to acquire given its environmental importance,” said Linda Grist Cunningham, chair of the committee.