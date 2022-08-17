SOUTH FLORIDA — A widespread algae bloom struck central Florida Bay in July where a massive seagrass die-off occurred seven years ago, a phenomenon that comes as little surprise to scientists who study the bay.

A cocktail of sorts served as a triggering mechanism for the outbreak of blue-green algae, including high temperatures, hyper-saline water, latent nutrients on the seafloor from the previous die-off and a lack of healthy seagrass to out-compete algae for those nutrients. Algal blooms can threaten sea life by choking off sunlight and robbing the water of oxygen.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com