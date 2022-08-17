SOUTH FLORIDA — A widespread algae bloom struck central Florida Bay in July where a massive seagrass die-off occurred seven years ago, a phenomenon that comes as little surprise to scientists who study the bay.
A cocktail of sorts served as a triggering mechanism for the outbreak of blue-green algae, including high temperatures, hyper-saline water, latent nutrients on the seafloor from the previous die-off and a lack of healthy seagrass to out-compete algae for those nutrients. Algal blooms can threaten sea life by choking off sunlight and robbing the water of oxygen.
Steve Davis, chief science officer at the Everglades Foundation, said blue-green algae had a great opportunity to grow in July due to the warmer temperatures of the summer months.
“They like the summer and the summer months, because you really have conditions optimal for algae blooms to develop,” he said. “You have the longest day lengths, and light drives photosynthesis. You also have warmer water temperatures, which limit the elements that can come into the water column. The question, (then) is, when is phosphorus going to become available so the algae can take advantage of it?”
That phosphorus, which is a natural fertilizer, can become trapped in the bay’s many shallow basins, particularly where seagrass die-offs have occurred.
“A not-so-productive wet season with little rain combined with high temperatures was a perfect recipe for another algal bloom because biomasses from former blooms below are still decaying,” he said. “Thus, the algae was able to take advantage of a release of nutrients from the mud just a few short feet (or inches) below.
“When you don’t have a well-developed seagrass community to take advantage of, then the blue-green algae will. It is flourishing in the bay right now,” he said.
Tom Frankovich, an associate research professor at Florida International University, said the recent algal bloom caused some sponge die-off.
“There was a sponge kill. We observed some dead, rotting sponges in that same area,” he said. “As for seagrass die-off, we haven’t identified any of that, yet. But I will tell you, these things kind of go hand in hand. When we get a fish kill, we often have seagrass die-offs. The fish kills are mostly caused by low-dissolved oxygen in the area, which also causes the seagrass die-off.”
Frankovich says these events are often cyclical and the bay’s basins contribute to the problem.
“You have to realize, the geography of the bay is going to lend to blooms on occasion. The reason is because the bay is pretty restricted, and there’s not a whole lot of circulation. That can promote blooms. Nutrients get restricted into basins, and they don’t get out easily all of the time,” he said.
Davis agrees.
“It’s a side effect and symptom of the massive die-off in 2015, which really speaks to the nature of the Florida Bay. When it gets knocked down, it takes a while to recover,” he said. “These blooms can persist. They’re stubborn, and they take advantage of even the slightest increase of phosphorus. It’s not due to bad water quality, it’s a problem relating to the die-off itself. The blooms (in the 1990s) didn’t peak until seven or eight years after the die off in 1987,” he said.
Davis said returning Florida Bay to a more natural state by reducing salinity levels with more freshwater from the Everglades is one key to seeing that seagrass meadows flourish instead of algal blooms.
“That is what Everglades restoration is all about,” he said.
As for the future of Florida Bay, Davis remains optimist as restoration projects move forward.
“The patient is no longer on life support, but it is still in a state of recovery,” he said.