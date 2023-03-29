KEY LARGO — The use of downstairs enclosures as living space has long been a thorny issue in the flood-prone Florida Keys, and the matter came to a head again at last week’s Monroe County Commission meeting.

For more than a decade, the county has been working on getting back into the good graces of the administrators of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program. At one point, FEMA had put the county on probation for not enforcing its own rules prohibiting habitable space in floodplains, which put receiving federally backed flood insurance in jeopardy.

