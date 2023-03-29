KEY LARGO — The use of downstairs enclosures as living space has long been a thorny issue in the flood-prone Florida Keys, and the matter came to a head again at last week’s Monroe County Commission meeting.
For more than a decade, the county has been working on getting back into the good graces of the administrators of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program. At one point, FEMA had put the county on probation for not enforcing its own rules prohibiting habitable space in floodplains, which put receiving federally backed flood insurance in jeopardy.
In the past decade, the county has tightened its regulations dealing with downstairs enclosures. The county has limited the amount of usable space in downstairs enclosures to 290 feet and the space is not to be used for habitation and enacted other regulations.
In return, Monroe County has been included in FEMA’s Community Rating System program, which has led to a lowering of flood insurance rates in the chain of islands.
Florida Keys real estate agents recently became aware of a regulation requiring homeowners to have proof of downstairs enclosure inspections prior to sale, which has sent shockwaves through the real estate community. Without such an inspection, a homebuyer could come back and sue a seller if there was a future issue arising with FEMA regarding a downstairs enclosure.
Realtors, title agents and others in that trade converged at the Monroe County Commission meeting Wednesday, March 22, to let county officials know that rule has not been enforced, and the county was not conducting or offering the transfer-of-ownership inspections, which now leaves the Realtors and sellers vulnerable to lawsuits.
The commission passed a resolution Wednesday that will allow property owners and their agents to sell their homes without fear of a legal reprisal while homeowners apply for the inspections and have them conducted. Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger described the resolution as a “defense to a claim” that could “bring peace” to the issue.
Shillinger was hesitant to “unwind” the ordinance requiring the inspection, but instead offered the resolution as a peacemaker at this time, he said. It was unclear how long it would take before the inspections would start being conducted. County staff said there were applications online to apply for such inspections.
Shillinger reminded the commission and the Realtors that the county’s rules on transfer-of-ownership inspections is not in the jurisdiction of county code enforcement, but only allows a buyer to file a lawsuit if they have an issue obtaining flood insurance because of issues with a downstairs enclosure. The county did that so the requirement would be less onerous and heavy handed, Shillinger said.
In addition, the Monroe County Commission has agreed to host a workshop at 10 a.m. April 6 at its Marathon Government Center to discuss the inspections and other rules tied to the county’s floodplain management program. The meeting is to reexamine certain provisions in the FEMA-required floodplain ordinance that was adopted in November 2022 and became effective on March 7.