TAVERNIER — Local defenders of democracy and voting rights will host a nonpartisan voter information forum as the primary election calendar heats up.
The League of Women Voters of the Upper Keys President Ginette Hughes will host “Navigating the New Voting Rules,” a forum, at 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, to provide an overview of current voting laws and requirements residents may want to know ahead of the August primary and November general election. The forum will take place at the Keys Jewish Community Center, 93095 Overseas Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
The LWV is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.
Hughes will also include updates on the ongoing court battle over Florida’s Senate Bill 90.
The law added new restrictions on drop boxes, third-party voter registration mail voting and “line warming” activities, such as giving voters food or water while they wait in line to cast a ballot.
The bill was signed into state law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 6, 2021. The League of Women Voters of Florida, Black Voters Matters Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and individual voters filed a lawsuit contesting it.
The case claims that SB 90’s drop box restrictions, mail-in ballot repeat request requirement, volunteer assistance ban, registration warning and food and water ban violate the First and 14th Amendments.
Four cases challenging SB 90 were consolidated for discovery and trial as a single “parent case.” The Republican National Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee has intervened in support of the new law.
After a two-week trial that began Jan. 31, a district court judge struck down multiple provisions of SB 90 relating to drop box restrictions, the line-warming ban and warning requirements for third party voter registration organizations. Florida was also placed under pre-clearance for the next 10 years requiring approval from the court before passing any new laws related to drop boxes, line-warming and voter registration organization activities.
The state appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which paused the decision of the district court while the appeal is litigated. That means the previously-blocked provisions of SB 90 are in effect pending further action by the 11th Circuit.
Hughes will help voters understand what all of this means.
“The bill as written is in effect,” she said. “Vote-by-mail became very popular in the 2020 election during COVID and SB 90 would require you to request to vote by mail more often than is currently required.”
Voters who seek to cast their ballot by mail this year will need to submit a new request.
“We all received it in our mailboxes in the last few weeks from the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections,” Hughes said.
The new law only allows for voters to drop off ballots for immediate family members and two other voters and limits vote-by-mail drop boxes, she said.
Church clergy will no longer be able to collect ballots from the sick or infirm in their congregation.
“In Monroe County, we have a lot of people here living in their second or even third home. We can still vote by mail, but there’s a particular way to do it. It’s a little more complicated. We at the League are here to help out. We all want to help each other. We’re working hard to make sure everyone knows what to do and how to cast their vote.”
The League of Women Voters of the Upper Keys is also putting together Monroe County candidate information, which should be available on its website the first week of July, after the candidate qualification period ends.
This information will be available ahead of the Aug. 23 primary election. The deadline to register or change one’s registration to vote in the primary election is July 25.
“The Upper Keys League of Women Voters’ goal is to provide helpful guides on where, how and what voting services are available,” said secretary Ann Helmers. “We also sponsor an open forum before every election where all candidates are invited to share their positions and goals to help voters make informed decisions. Our mission is to be a fair and unbiased resource for voters so they know how to go to the polls with full knowledge and understanding of their choices.”
Membership in the local League offers the opportunities to participate in local, state and national League events, candidate and public forums, seminars, councils and conventions, “Lunch & Learns” and a variety of networking socials. The cost is $60. For more information, visit upperkeyslwv.org.