TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Legislature convened Tuesday, Jan. 11, for its annual 60-day session and several bills could have major consequences for the Florida Keys.
After months of talks between the city of Key West and Monroe County, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who also represents the Keys, has sponsored a bill to amend an anchoring regulation the Legislature passed last year requiring boaters anchored within a mile of Key West Bight to move their vessel every 90 days if they are not in a managed mooring field.
The bill required that 300 new moorings be placed within a mile of Key West before the requirement can be implemented.
Rodriguez’s bill, and a companion bill in the Florida House of Representatives, reduces the number of moorings to 100, which county and city officials argue is a more manageable and accurate number. The bills are House Bill 1065 and Senate Bill 1432.
The Legislature passed the law to combat the problem of vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West.
About 60 vessels in the waters off Monroe County have to be removed a year at a cost of $240,000 a year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The funds to pay for the removal come from local vessel registration fees, which could be used to pay for channel markers, boat ramps and other improvements all boaters enjoy.
Hurricane Irma in 2017 showed just how large the derelict vessel issue can be, with 1,600 damaged vessels having to be removed in the Keys following the Category 4 storm, according to the FWC.
Other proposed bills this session could have local impacts, especially as Key West is drafting its own ordinances restricting the size of cruise ships and the number of passengers allowed in and out of the island.
The Key West City Commission is poised to pass the ordinances this month after the state Legislature passed a bill last session preempting a Key West voter referendum that overwhelmingly passed and called for the restrictions on ships and passengers.
If passed, SB 280 and HB 403 would require local governments to prepare a business impact statement before adopting a local ordinance that includes direct or indirect economic effects. The bills would also suspend any new ordinances if they are challenged and award successful challengers their legal costs.
Another bill, SB 620, would allow businesses to claim damages if a local ordinance reduces its revenue or profits by at least 15%.
In November, a bill was drafted that would “abolish” the city of Key West and transfer “all assets and legitimate liabilities and revenue streams to the county.” The bill never made it out of drafting nor was given a number, but appeared to be more of a threat from state legislators who are opposed to Key West implementing restrictions on cruise ships. No one ever claimed responsibility for the bill.
That bill and the preemption bill on cruise ships that passed last year show the overwhelming influence corporate lobbyists have on state legislators, who receive large donations for their campaigns from companies the lobbyists represent.
A story in the Miami Herald showed that the owners of the Pier B cruise dock in Key West, the Walsh family, funneled $995,000 into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political action committee through 11 other companies owned by the Walsh family. DeSantis ultimately signed the transportation bill that preempted the 2020 Key West vote on cruise ship restrictions.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Rodriguez will also continue to push for the full $20 million allocation of the annual funding of the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which was set up several years ago to bring funding to the Keys for water quality and conservation land acquisition projects.
Last session was the first time the Keys received the full $20 million. The Stewardship Act is the biggest annual funding request for the Keys and is always one of the biggest priorities of the Keys state representative and senator.
“We continue to meet with the governor’s leadership staff as well as that of DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) on both the importance of Stewardship funding, and specifically the need/benefit for dedicated LATF (Land Acquisition Trust Fund) funding,” Monroe County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson wrote in a memo to the Monroe County Commission before the start of session. “Our request to be included in the Land Acquisition Trust Fund must be accomplished through legislation.”
Rodriguez and Mooney have both filed bills to have the Keys included in the LATF funding program.