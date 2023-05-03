TALLAHASSEE — State legislators have amended two bills that preempt local governments from having a say in preserving historical structures, and the amendments exempt historic towns and areas like Key West and the Tavernier Historic District.
HB 1317 and SB 1346, sponsored by state Sen. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, and state House Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, would take control away from local governments when it comes to deciding whether historic structures can be saved and preserved or torn down within a half-mile of the coast.
State House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and other elected officials from areas that have historic structures successfully lobbied the bill sponsors to exempt Areas of Critical State Concern like Monroe County, cities and counties with three or more buildings that are 200 years old or older, and towns of fewer than 10,000 people, Key West City Attorney Ron Ramsingh said.
“I think at the end of the day there was a feeling that what we did not want to happen was a wholesale overhaul of what many feel are historical properties,” Mooney said.
The requests for amendments came last week after news stories started circulating about the potential impacts to historic structures in places like Key West, Tavernier and St. Augustine.
The proposed legislation would block “local governments from prohibiting, restricting, or preventing the demolition of certain structures unless necessary for public safety” and authorize “local governments to review demolition permit applications only for a specified purpose,” SB 1346 stated. The legislation requires “that replacement structures be permitted to be developed in accordance with applicable development regulations; prohibiting local governments from taking certain actions regarding replacement structures; providing for retroactive application; providing applicability and construction; preempting regulation of the demolition or replacement of certain structures to the state under certain circumstances.”
The legislation, which proponents say enables old, unsafe structures to be demolished and replaced by buildings that comply with code, allows property owners to tear down nonconforming buildings near the coast and in certain flood zones, as well as any building deemed unsafe by a building official, unless they are single-family homes or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Most historic buildings do not meet more stringent code adopted in recent decades.
Historic Florida Keys Foundation Executive Director Diane Silvia was deeply concerned about the impacts of the bills on historic districts and structures throughout Florida, and she was “thrilled” by the news of the amendments, she said.
“This is fantastic news,” Silvia said.
Local oversight of historic structures in places like Key West and Tavernier are crucial to preserving community character.
Monroe County Historic Preservation Commission member Brad Bertelli called the unamended legislation an “easy way to get rid of a historic district.” His board is charged with working with county planning staff to designate historic structures in unincorporated Monroe County and preserve them through redevelopment review and regulation.
The Tavernier Historic District, for instance, has more than four dozen homes and buildings that are designated historically significant, including frame vernacular homes and masonry buildings dating back to the area’s settlement.
Bertelli was also pleased to hear about the amendments.
“Fantastic news to learn that our historic districts in the Keys will be protected, and our historic structures, our history, will continue to be protected,” Bertelli said.
In Key West, the city has strict guidelines as to what buildings can be demolished and preserved and a Historic Architectural Review Commission (HARC) and staff to make sure the city rules are being followed. City guidelines also dictate what materials can be used, and HARC has to sign off on the designs on new buildings and buildings being redeveloped in the historic part of the city.
“The City Charter created the Historic Architectural Review Commission (otherwise known as HARC) and oversees the preservation and conservation of the character, integrity and appearance of the historic preservation districts, as well as for buildings individually listed in the National Register of Historic Places and buildings listed as contributing in the Historic Structure Survey of the City,” the city’s website states.
Key West’s land use regulations, implemented through HARC’s guidance, are designed to protect the character of Key West’s colonial-style homes and other historic structures in the historic port town, one of the top five oldest cities in the state.