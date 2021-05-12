TALLAHASSEE — At the conclusion of the 2021 Florida legislative session, a few dozen bills passed both the state House of Representatives and Senate and are set to become law with the governor’s signature. Among them are a controversial measure that would ban transgender student athletes from women’s sports and an act that will limit the number of mail-in ballots that Florida voters can request at one time, among other voting changes.
The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” as it is known in the legislative text, was quickly jammed through in a last-minute maneuver in the final days of the session, which ended April 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that he will sign the bill, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The House and Senate introduced the same bill earlier in the session, but both of those bills died in the senate rules committee, despite the committee’s strong GOP majority. However, Republicans were able to squeeze the measure through by tagging it as an amendment to a general education bill. Both state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Florida Keys, voted in favor of the bill.
A section of the original act that said that a doctor’s assessment would determine the sex of a student in the event of a dispute was removed from the passed version, as were specifications on levels of testosterone that a transgender female athlete could have to participate in women’s sports. The passed version of the bill states that an athlete’s sex will be determined by what is listed on their birth certificate.
The Florida Legislature passed the measure despite a statement from the NCAA that was seemingly made in response to the bill’s introduction. The statement did not directly mention the state of Florida, but it said that the NCAA has a longstanding policy “that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports.” That policy is that transgender women can participate in women’s sports one year after beginning testosterone suppression treatment.
There have only been about a dozen examples in Florida of a person born a male and transitioned to a female participating in women’s sports. None appear to have presented an unfair competitive advantage. None of these athletes have been at Monroe County high schools.
The athletic directors at Coral Shores High School and Marathon High School both declined to comment on the bills in interviews with the Free Press last month. Both stated that they wanted what is best for the students.
Senate Bill 90 will change the number of ballots a Florida voter can request at one time. Once it becomes law, voters will have to request a new mail-in ballot for each election, down from the two future elections voters could previously request for. Requests made for the 2022 gubernatorial election will still be valid.
The bill was at first controversial since the original text would have banned ballot drop-boxes outright, a move which was panned by Monroe County Supervisor of Elections R. Joyce Griffin and other election supervisors around the state. The passed version of the bill will allow for drop-boxes to continue being used. But they now must be emptied every night of early voting and if they are not, the elections supervisor will be subject to fines. The boxes are now required by law to be monitored in person at all times.
Although this voting bill was made less extreme through amendments, it is part of a nationwide pattern of bills introduced and passed by Republican state legislatures in response to alleged voter fraud. There is little to no evidence of such fraud occurring in Florida. In fact, DeSantis in November 2020 touted Florida’s successful general election as a model for other states to follow.
Rodriguez and Mooney each voted in favor of the voting bill.
On Thursday, as DeSantis signed the bill into law, several groups announced they will be filing a lawsuit over the bill. Among them were the League of Women Voters of Florida, the Black Votes Matter Fund and Florida Alliance of Retired Americans.
“The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color. It’s a despicable attempt by a one-party-ruled legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American,” said the league’s president, Patricia Brigham, in a press release.
According to The Hill, Florida reporters were shut out of covering the bill’s signing last Thursday. DeSantis allowed Fox News to air the signing as an “exclusive.”
State legislators also passed a bill that will allow the state Legislative Budget Commission to transfer surplus funds to the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, among other emergency measures. The bill is aimed at keeping the state prepared for a variety of emergencies, including future pandemics and natural disasters.
The legislative intent states the bill is in the interest of Florida’s massive growth in population, especially in coastal areas and among the elderly, seasonal vacationers and people with special needs.
“This growth has greatly complicated the state’s ability to coordinate its emergency management and activities,” the bill states.
The Legislature also added yet another preemption to its growing list of laws that take power away from local governments and consolidate it in Tallahassee. House Bill 663, called the “Home Sweet Home Act,” will prevent local governments from regulating “cottage food” operations. This refers to food products that are made in one’s home kitchen and sold by the maker.