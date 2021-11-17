TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has summoned the Florida Legislature back to the capital for a special session that began Monday to consider a series of bills aimed at pushing back on employer vaccine mandates set forth by the Biden administration. Both of the Florida Keys’ state legislators said they are generally supportive of dismantling vaccine mandates at workplaces.
Dubbed the “Keep Florida Free” agenda, the bills were introduced with the federal government’s upcoming vaccine deadline for companies with more than 100 employees in mind.
“Authoritarian edicts from the Biden regime stop here,” said House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, in a press release about the special session. “The ‘Keep Florida Free’ agenda represents the strongest response in America against attacks on personal health decisions.”
Senate Bill 2B and House Bill 1B do not expressly ban vaccine mandates, but require that employers allow employees five exceptions to getting the jab. As listed, they are a medical exemption as determined by a doctor or registered nurse, a religious exemption, immunity based on prior COVID-19 infection, periodic testing at no cost to the employee, or an employee agreeing to wear employer-provided personal protective equipment.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents Monroe County and parts of Miami-Dade, said she supports the exemptions.
“I generally support people making the choice as to whether or not they get the vaccination. I don’t think it should be imposed on any business. I just think that’s not American,” she said.
Allowances for medical and religious exemption is in line with policies used in many other states, and Rodriguez said the other exemptions made sense to her as well.
“If you’re going to be agreeing to get yourself tested on a weekly basis and wear a mask, you should be able to not get vaccinated if you don’t want to,” she said.
Rodriguez added that the natural immunity exemption is legitimate, in her opinion. She said she put off getting the jab until July since she had some natural immunity.
Under the current text of the Senate version of the bill, employees who want to be exempt from vaccination will fill out a statement and present it to their employer and can report a failure to honor that exemption to the Department of Legal Affairs. Companies with less than 100 employees can be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per violation of this clause and those with over 100 could get $50,000 per violation.
The bills also contain a provision to ban vaccine mandates for students, public educators or government employees.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, who represents Monroe County and a portion of south Miami-Dade, pointed out that all the bills will go through floor debates and amendments, but said he supported vaccine exemptions.
“At the end of the day, given all things equal, I support the exemptions for all employees,” Mooney said. “Obviously, I personally still think the vaccine is the best route, but one should not be penalized for a belief or for a medical reason as to why one prefers not to be vaccinated.”
Florida has seen low new case numbers in recent weeks. Monroe County has as well, with a seven-day average of 13 new cases as of Sunday, according to New York Times data. Monroe also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with over 82% of its residents vaccinated, according to Bob Eadie, the top county health official.
Earlier this month, the White House announced that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was setting out a Jan. 4 deadline for employees of companies with more than 100 employees to get their final vaccine dose, or ensure that all unvaccinated employees are wearing masks in the workplace. The White House said that rule will cover about 84 million people. In some states with their own vaccine standards, some workers have already accepted termination as an alternative to getting the vaccine.
Another set of state bills, Senate Bill 6B and House Bill 5B, would lay the groundwork for Florida to withdraw from OSHA standards and establish its own occupational safety jurisdiction. Several states already have their own OSHA-approved state occupational safety plans, according to the agency’s website. Under the current Senate bill text, the governor’s office will submit a proposed occupational safety plan to the Senate president by Jan. 17.
Rodriguez said she did not have a problem withdrawing from OSHA as long as “we keep high standards and make sure that we keep the employees protected.” Asked if she had concerns about not being in line with federal safety standards, she said, “I have concerns but at the same time I don’t like the imposition of things coming down the pipeline from the federal government.”
Of the bills, Mooney said he is “not qualified to really say what safety standards should be changed.”
Another set of bills introduced would strip the state’s top health officer, the surgeon general, of the ability to impose vaccine mandates. A press release about the bills says this provision has never been used. Rodriguez said she supported making this change.
The current surgeon general, Joseph A. Ladapo, has voiced opposition to vaccine mandates, questioned the vaccines’ safety and on one occasion refused to wear a mask when requested by a state senator who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.