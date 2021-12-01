Sorry, an error occurred.
MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Public Library system has been awarded an American Rescue Plan Act grant for $975,469.
The 100% federally-funded grant includes a suite of technology and equipment for library patrons to expand access for library patrons to digital, print and online information services.
Enhanced technology can include self-checkout, outdoor lockers for contact-free retrieval of DVDs, and internet browsing and computing using laptops and tablets for social distancing.
Locations are also being scouted to place 24-hour library kiosks to reach underserved islands farther from the county’s five library locations.
The Florida ARPA Grant Program supports libraries responding to the pandemic community needs through digital and in-person library services approaches.