KEY LARGO — The Friends of the Key Largo Library, a nonprofit group that provides funds for special programs at Key Largo Branch Library, has opened an endowment with the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. The permanent fund will help the Key Largo Library provide free resources and programs to residents for decades to come.
The Friends of the Library invested $10,000 in the new fund, raised by donations and book sales. This amount was immediately doubled to $20,000 by the foundation’s matching fund program.
“We are excited by the opportunity to double our $10,000 investment in our future,” said Karen Beal, Friends of the Key Largo Library president. “The Peter MacDougall Match Program is a powerful resource to help us meet our goal of serving the community.”
Donations up to $10,000 to the Friends of the Key Largo Library Endowment will be matched 1:1 by the foundation, as long as the Peter MacDougall Match funds are available. Community members and businesses who want to have their charitable donations doubled can mail checks to CFFK, 300 Southard St., Suite 201, Key West, FL 33040 with “Friends of the Key Largo Library” in the memo or attachment. Gifts of stock, real estate and retirement accounts are also accepted.
For more information, contact Jennifer McComb at 305-809-4991 or jen@cffk.org.