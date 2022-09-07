MONROE COUNTY — Two new Monroe County Public Library kiosks are on their way to the Keys and will be placed at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo.
The library is considering what to name these new kiosks and is seeking the community’s input.
A survey is posted at the library’s website, keyslibraries.org. It includes suggestions from library staff, as well as the option of coming up with new name ideas.
The new kiosks will allow Monroe County Public Library patrons to check out books and DVDs during all hours the parks are open, including evenings and weekends. The kiosks can store up to 235 items to check out and up to 600 returned items. The kiosks are water-resistant so materials will be protected.
“We can’t wait to bring the library to people in areas that have traditionally been underserved,” said Library Director Kimberly Matthews. “These new kiosks, along with the other new technologies like self-checkout and holds lockers, are empowering the Keys community to connect with the library where they are, on their own schedules.”
Library cards are free of charge to residents of the Keys and to people who pay property taxes or license a business in Monroe County but live elsewhere. Military personnel and family on active duty or retired in Monroe County are also eligible for a free resident card.
To get a library card, visit any branch in Key West, Big Pine Key, Marathon, Islamorada or Key Largo. You can also email info@keyslibraries.org for more information.
The kiosks are part of a $975,000 grant to bring new technologies and library access throughout the Keys.