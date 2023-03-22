TALLAHASSEE — Legislation that would repeal parts of a 2021 state bill that revoked local governments’ ability to license and regulate various tradespeople is gaining support as the Florida Legislature meets.
In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 735, which preempted local governments from issuing occupational licenses, into law. Monroe County officials wrote DeSantis a letter asking him to veto the bill because the county requires local licenses for such work as paving, house painting and tile work. The law does not go into place until July.
Since the 2021 law was proposed and passed, local contractors and tradespeople and Monroe County government representatives have been urging state lawmakers to help them retain local licensing programs for the benefits such licensing provides.
Monroe County has more than 300 local contractors, many of whom have spent years working under their local specialty license. The loss of local licensing threatens their livelihoods and businesses, according to Monroe County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said.
With session starting earlier this month, state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, sponsored a bill to return local licensing for some occupations, and the bill is receiving a lot of attention and support. The bill, HB 1625, would authorize “local governments to impose local licensing requirements for certain specialty jobs scopes.”
The bill lists roughly two dozen types of work in which local licenses would be required, such as demolition, finishing and light carpentry work, rental apartment maintenance, garage and fence installation, and paving and sealing work.
The bill has been passed by several committees and is currently in the House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee. The bill has a companion bill in the Senate, SB 1570.
The Monroe County government, other local governments across the state and the Florida Association of Counties have been pushing to have local licensing returned, as many tradespeople support it and would be impacted by a loss of local licensing.
State general contractor licensure is not an option for many local contractors, as there are several steep hurdles to gain this licensing. For example, many are unable to qualify to test for a state specialty license because their experience is only local and not under a licensed state contractor, even if that experience is several decades, according to Monroe County officials.
The county has listed of series of benefits to local licensing. Allowing local governments to issue licenses enables local contractors to pull permits and perform work without having to obtain a state license that may require knowledge or skills that exceed the scope of specialty contractors, according to Tennyson.
Local licenses provide small contractors with a valuable marketing tool because they serve as an official, scrutinized demonstration of their backgrounds and qualifications, enabling them to differentiate themselves from contractors without that vetted experience, according to Tennyson.
Local licensing also benefits small contractors’ ability to be hired by licensed general contractors as subcontractors. Because general contractors are required to carry insurance for themselves and subs, they prefer to hire subcontractors that are already licensed and insured, to save them the cost of having to carry additional insurance, according to Tennyson.
The issuance of local licensing protects general contractors, who do not have to bear the risk/cost of liability for unlicensed subcontractors.
Local licensing protects consumers by giving consumers a tool for differentiating between contractors with experience and qualifications from those without, and ensuring qualified workmanship by contractors with sufficient insurance to protect homeowners and workers.
Having locally licensed workers helps ensure property owners are in compliance with federal regulations by requiring that contractors have knowledge of unique local environmental regulations, like federal floodplain or federal Endangered Species Act requirements. For example, fence installations in Key deer habitat is a violation of federal law, according to the county. An unlicensed contractor may not be aware of such regulations banning fences. Violations of federal laws leave the homeowner and the county government liable.
Amendment options to the bill include removing or postponing the expiration date for local government occupational licensing until such time that a task force including industry representatives can convene to draft recommendations for legislative consideration, grandfathering current specialty licenses that require permits and allowing counties to retain the authority to operate licensing of those.
The state could also ease the requirements of state licensure to account for experience obtained under local licensure and consider other changes that may facilitate state licensure for small contractors and tradespeople, or exempt Monroe County as an Area of Critical State Concern based on its unique environmental sensitivity and patchwork of state and federal environmental regulations the compliance of which requires technical knowledge and experience.