SOUTH FLORIDA — As historic progress on Everglades restoration projects continues, conservationists are synching together to preserve concerted efforts and a communal voice on the health of the area’s natural resources and the Florida Keys’ backyard, Florida Bay.
The Everglades Foundation is hosting its 2022 John Marshall Everglades Symposium, a four-part series, beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center. The following day, Thursday, Jan. 6, registration for the Everglades Coalition’s annual conference at Hawks Cay Resort begins.
In a decision made last week, the “Florida Bay: Everglades Restoration and the Economy” symposium will be held virtually in Islamorada in response to recent COVID uptick.
“We will be discussing the economic importance of Florida Bay to the Florida Keys, it’s recovery since the 2015 seagrass die-off and 2017 Hurricane Irma. We’ll also discuss restoration projects and initiatives (e.g., LOSOM) that will help improve bay health,” said Steve Davis, Everglades Foundation’s chief science officer and a panelist.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Delivery Team is fine tuning the final version of the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, or LOSOM, a guide for when and where lake managers will release water during varied climate conditions for the next decade. More of that water is earmarked for the Everglades.
The Army Corps intends to implement LOSOM in December 2022 as repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike are scheduled to be complete.
This is an enormous opportunity, to which Davis gives great importance, to send more water south to the southern Everglades and Florida Bay.
Registration is free and open now for the kickoff event.
In addition to Davis, the panel will include moderator Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever; South Florida Water Management District governing board member Cheryl Meads; and Jennifer Rehage, a bonefish researcher and associate professor at Florida International University.
The Everglades Foundation’s symposium, named in honor of the late, renowned environmentalist John Arthur Marshall, will bring together key players in Everglades restoration and communities that rely on the Everglades for their freshwater and to drive their economies.
“We’re excited to once again bring together key players in Everglades restoration to discuss how it benefits each region and the economies that rely on it,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the foundation. “Because each region of Florida is so unique, we’ve divided this year’s symposium into four parts, to allow us to delve more deeply into how restoration impacts each distinct area.”
The next symposium panels will meet in February, March and April. To register for the free event, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrxrcurp.
The Everglades Coalition’s annual conference begins Jan. 6.
“The Everglades Coalition Conference is special in the world of the Everglades. It’s the largest forum to discuss Everglades and bring together elected local and state officials, business leaders, tribal leaders, biologists and students to all come together to discuss important matters,” Haydocy said. “It will be seven years since the horrific seagrass die-off, and we’re going to meet in Duck Key, a location which was directly hit.”
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, the conference will offer forums on Key deer, keeping development and highways out of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, protecting ecosystems against fossil fuel development, water management, climate change and the laws pertaining to it, response and recovery of Florida Bay since the 2015 seagrass die-off and more.
“Events like these are important because it gets a lot of different groups and organizations together. There are lots of groups that have the same goal but may execute it with a different strategy. It’s important that we have a unified voice,” said Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association Commodore Steve Friedman. He will be among the Florida Bay expert panelists.
“The detrimental lack of progress and the seagrass die off of 2015 was the reason for me to enter into this arena. I’m on the panel with Steve Davis, who is super knowledgeable and who I sought out to find out more information.”
Capacity for the conference at Hawks Cay has been met; however, the program is also being offered virtually.
For a full schedule, to register or for more information, visit evergladescoalition.org/conference.