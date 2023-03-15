FLORIDA CITY — Another company that regularly buys spiny lobster from Florida Keys commercial fishermen has been slapped with federal charges for fraudulent labeling practices.
Aifa Seafood Inc., a Florida City-based corporation, and its president have pleaded guilty to exporting falsely labeled spiny lobster to China.
From May through August 2019, Aifa purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents, including a joint factual statement submitted by the prosecutors and defendants. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Aifa imported lobster from Haiti for re-export to China, federal prosecutors said.
Aifa re-exported approximately 5,900 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.,” according to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Aifa faces a sentence of up to five years’ probation and a fine of up to $500,000, prosecutors said. Company president Jiu Fa Chen, 57, of Parkland, Florida, faces a term of imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of $250,000 and a period of three years supervised release. Chen will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. May 23.
Chen’s wife, Dan Q. Lin, was also indicted in the case and is facing charges. However, there is a plea deal being worked on currently that would have the charges against the wife dismissed.
U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Assistant Director Manny Antonaras of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Division, acting Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Buckley of Homeland Security Investigations in Miami and Major Alberto Maza, regional cCommander of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, announced the convictions Wednesday, March 8.
NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, HSI Key Largo, and FWC Division of Law Enforcement investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald is prosecuting the case.
Federal prosecutors urge anyone with information regarding this investigation, or other wildlife crimes, to contact the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964 and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 1-800-344-9453.
Locally, environmental crimes, including wildlife violations and environmental justice matters, may be reported to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 305-961-9001 or USFLS.Environmental@usdoj.gov.
Aifa Seafood Inc. is the second seafood company that ships spiny lobster to China that has been charged with mislabeling seafood products.
Last month, a federal judge in Key West sentenced the operators of Elite Sky International Inc., a company that operates in Marathon, to a $250,000 fine and five years of probation for exporting falsely labeled spiny lobster and shark fins from Florida to China.
From November 2018 through October 2019, Elite purchased seafood products for export to China, according to court documents. To meet the high demand for spiny lobster, Elite imported lobster from Nicaragua and Belize for re-export to China, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Elite reexported approximately 63,000 pounds of lobster and falsely labeled the product in shipping documents as “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” In a similar violation, Elite acquired shark fins from a licensed local fisherman in Florida and exported approximately 5,666 pounds as either “Live Florida Spiny Lobsters, Product of U.S.A.” or “Frozen Fish,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
In addition to the fine and probation, the court ordered that the company establish a corporate compliance program and retain third-party independent auditors to oversee its future activities.
Elite is a Florida corporation and licensed seafood wholesaler located at 1100 Overseas Highway. Its president, Chen Ting Yee, is a resident of Flushing, New York, according to corporation filings.
Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Gary Nichols described Elite as the largest spiny lobster buyer and broker “in the world.”