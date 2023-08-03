Five lobster hunters were rescued last Thursday after their boat took on water off Marathon.
The rescued boaters pose for a photo with Marine Deputy Willie Guerra.
Jaxson Brady, 5, of Dunkirk, Maryland, shows off part of his catch during the first day of lobster mini-season on Big Pine Key.
MONROE COUNTY — Violent thunderstorms, low visibility and high water temperatures appeared to hold the 2023 lobster mini-season in check.
From a law enforcement point of view, it was one of the slowest mini-seasons on record, with no fatalities or injuries reported related to lobstering.
