A scene of a diver measuring a spiny lobster from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s new video designed to inform visitors and residents about spiny lobster harvesting regulations in the Florida Keys. The video, narrated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Capt. David Dipre also delves into marine resources protection, as well as boating safety.
Photo provided by Monroe County Tourist Development Council
Lobster hunters will descend on the Florida Keys next week for the annual lobster mini-season, which runs from Wednesday, July 27 to Thursday, July 28.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
A youngster shows off her catch in Islamorada during a past lobster mini-season. The annual event takes place on the last Wednesday and Thursday of July.
MONROE COUNTY — State and federal fishery managers are urging caution and conservation, as thousands of divers and snorkelers will converge on the waters of the Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, in search of spiny lobster during the two-day sport season.
The statewide lobster mini-season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and ends at midnight Thursday. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 and continues through March 31, 2023.
Divers are reminded to abide by the six lobster per day bag limit and no double-dipping trips. It is a felony to damage, molest or take lobster from traps in state or federal waters. Recreational trapping is prohibited. Divers and snorkelers should measure each lobster correctly, and measure while still in the water. The carapace, the hard part of shell, must be greater than 3 inches.
People have to display a red-and-white dive flag when diving and take it down when finished. Divers must stay within 300 feet of their dive flag, or 100 feet if in a channel. Idle speed is required within 100 yards of a boat displaying a dive flag.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council released a new video to communicate lobster harvest regulations and safety tips in advance of the two-day lobster sport season and traditional lobster harvesting season. The TDC also released a brochure, titled “Let it go, let it grow,” that lists rules and regulations.
Part of an extensive TDC-produced public awareness initiative, the 2.5-minute video is available at keyslobsterseason.com and features Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Capt. David Dipre. He explains rules and regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques, as well as information on protecting the marine environment. The video wraps up with Dipre discussing dive and boating safety tips.
The lobster season safety video also can be accessed through the island chain’s FloridaKeysTV YouTube channel. The direct link is youtube.com/watch?v=LYrno9yrz5M.
The video and an information brochure are two segments of an the lobster seasons’ awareness program that includes public service advertisements, digital outdoor advertising, a South Florida radio campaign targeting English- and Spanish-speaking audiences and the dedicated keyslobsterseason.com website.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting by publicizing the website on its portable messaging signs positioned at points on the Overseas Highway.
Keys lodging and other tourism businesses are encouraged to share the website’s URL with guests before their arrival in the Keys. They can also print out a two-page digital version of the brochure, available on the website, and distribute it to guests after they arrive.
TDC efforts are part of a multi-agency communications strategy by a countywide lobster mini-season task force, started in 2021 by Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron and Marathon Mayor John Bartus. The initiative involves representatives from the FWC, sheriff’s office, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Keys municipalities and the tourism industry.
Local, state and federal agencies will strictly enforce lobster harvest and boating safety regulations in the Keys.
The FWC is bringing in 10 extra officers from the mainland during the two-day sport season and during the next three weeks, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said. The FWC will have three large offshore vessels patrolling Keys waters, in addition to its normal fleet of boats.
“Boating safety is always first and foremost,” Rafter said. “Nobody’s life is worth a lobster. Divers should also not be banging into or touching coral. People should be careful about having their nets scrapping against coral and jabbing their tickle sticks into coral.”
Last year, one man died and another was hospitalized during mini-season. Both incidents occurred during diving for spiny lobster.
FWC and the sheriff’s office issued several citations in the past week for people who were caught harvesting lobster early.