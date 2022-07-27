MONROE COUNTY — State and federal fishery managers are urging caution and conservation, as thousands of divers and snorkelers will converge on the waters of the Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, in search of spiny lobster during the two-day sport season.

The statewide lobster mini-season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and ends at midnight Thursday. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 and continues through March 31, 2023.

tohara@keysnews.com