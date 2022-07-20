MONROE COUNTY — County government agencies will start holding public meetings this month to set, or at least discuss, tentative property tax rates and their capital projects and annual operating budgets for the fiscal year 2022-23, which starts Oct. 1.
The Monroe County Commission held its first budget workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Marathon Government Center. The budget and proposed property tax rate was to be announced during the meeting, which took place after press time. The county is currently not considering adding any new positions to its roster, County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
The county is looking at starting several big capital projects such as a new Public Defender’s Office, pickle ball courts in Key Largo and additions to Rowell’s Waterfront Marina. It is also seeking to replace a helicopter in the Trauma Star fleet.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board also was to hold its first budget and tax rate meeting at 1 p.m. July 19 at its headquarters in Marathon. The district is considering purchasing a new third helicopter for its spraying fleet, board Chair Phil Goodman said. A new helicopter could cost as much as $4 million, he said.
The Monroe County School Board’s first budget hearing was also set for Tuesday, July 19, at Coral Shores High School and the final tentative budget hearing is July 26 at Key West High School. There will be public hearings on Aug. 9 and Aug. 30, with a final budget hearing on Sept. 6, according to district spokeswoman Amber Acevedo.
All of the local governments will finalize their budgets and tax rates in September.