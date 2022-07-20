MONROE COUNTY — County government agencies will start holding public meetings this month to set, or at least discuss, tentative property tax rates and their capital projects and annual operating budgets for the fiscal year 2022-23, which starts Oct. 1.

The Monroe County Commission held its first budget workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Marathon Government Center. The budget and proposed property tax rate was to be announced during the meeting, which took place after press time. The county is currently not considering adding any new positions to its roster, County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.

