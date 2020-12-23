FLORIDA BAY — Things are looking up for the local bonefish population, but not because the fish are on antidepressants — and a host of other pharmaceuticals.
Jennifer Rehage, a bonefish researcher and coastal ecologist with Florida International University, said recent catch rates in Florida Bay for the popular gamefish, particularly juveniles, are rising, which suggests the bay is on the mend from seagrass die-offs a few years ago.
But alarmingly, preliminary research data from another study shows a sampling of Florida Keys bonefish had antidepressants, anti-anxiety medications, beta blockers and hormonal residue in their systems.
“While we finding more [bonefish], we know that the fish are being exposed to human medications through wastewater,” she said.
Modern wastewater treatment plants remove 30% to 50% of pharmaceutical chemicals, leaving the rest to leach into nearshore waters, according to Rehage. She suspects that the amount of pharmaceutical chemicals found in nearshore waters adjacent to properties that use reclaimed wastewater will be even higher.
Rehage has been working with colleagues from Sweden who are studying this issue and how to treat wastewater differently to reduce chemicals released into the environment. She and her team of FIU graduate students are working to collect fish samples throughout the Caribbean Basin.
Included so far are tissue samples taken from six bonefish between Key Largo and Key West.
“All of the Keys’ bonefish had pharmaceuticals found in their system,” Rehage said. “Not a single one was clean. They had antidepressants and beta blockers and antihistamines. We went over to the Bahamas, and all six from the Bahamas came back with drugs, including one anti-fungal medication. There was one with up to three pharmaceuticals found.
“The Islamorada specimen had up to five different pharmaceuticals and they were medications we know shouldn’t be taken together.”
The local bonefish population remains a big draw for sport fishermen. A 2013 study by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust found that about 17% of anglers fishing the Florida Bay area specifically targeted bonefish while 20% targeted tarpon. The economic impact of the two fisheries was $154 million for bonefish and $174 million for tarpon in the Florida economy.
Rehage says the researchers are observing different behavior in fish with pharmaceuticals in them.
“Fish exposed to human antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications have changed behavior,” she said. “They are more active, feed and migrate faster, engage in more risk-taking behaviors, and are less sociable.”
The fish appear to be on high doses of medication.
“There is enough similarities between the target samples of the pharmaceutical concentrations we found to know that they are on high enough doses to affect humans,” Rehage said.
More data and a report on the findings are forthcoming.