MONROE COUNTY — The affordable housing crisis has begun to impact Florida Keys government agencies, as many are reporting significant numbers of open positions.
Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin had to temporarily close the Marathon office because she did not have enough workers to staff it, she said. She did plan to reopen and staff that office and have a ballot in-take station that allows people to drop off ballots during early voting, which started Monday, Aug. 1.
Six months ago, Griffin lost her first person in that office and then a second employee quit as of July 15. She recently hired two people and has to train them, Griffin said.
“I was sick about it,” she said. “I am doing everything I can.”
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward has roughly six open prosecutor positions, he said. Ward is down one position in Marathon, four in Key West and one on Plantation Key, he said.
The Monroe County government had 36 openings and a pool of 154 applicants in May 2021, said Bryan Cook, director of employee services for the county. As of May 2022, the county had 45 openings and only 85 applicants, Cook said.
“That’s concerning,” Cook said. “We are not in a crisis yet, but I definitely see a squeeze coming when it becomes openings versus number of applicants.”
The county has begun to look into building housing for its employees on property it owns.
The Monroe County School District currently has 64 open positions, including 17 teaching positions, 17 paraprofessional positions and 11 transportation positions, district spokeswoman Amber Archer Acevedo said.
“We are hiring constantly as we approach the start of school, so these numbers are fluid,” Acevedo said. “We have plans in place to ensure students have a consistent teacher in place when school starts (on Aug. 10). Anyone interested should contact the MCSD human resource department.”
The city of Key West currently has 60 open positions, city spokesman Alyson Crean said. The city is considering adding 16 new employees to its payroll, which includes nine new firefighters and four new police officers.
Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said during this month’s city budget workshops that there is a “crisis in the dispatch center” when it comes to recruiting and keeping workers. Currently, KWPD officers are having to work in the dispatch center to cover shifts, Brandenburg said. The city has three open dispatcher positions, an open call-taker position and an open supervisor position, Bradenburg said.
“It’s very competitive out there,” Bradenburg said of the local job market.
Mayor Teri Johnston also discussed the need to bring in more city planners and planning staff, as one position has been open for nearly two years, she said. She asked City Manager Patti McLauchlin to look at a way of possibly providing housing allowances. She cited the Islamorada Village Council recently giving its new village manager a $4,000-a-month housing allowance for the first 15 months of his tenure.
The Monroe County Clerk of Courts Office has 14 open positions, Clerk of Court Kevin Madok said. The number of vacancies is a “little high, but not by a huge amount, compared to the last few years,” Madok said.
A rise in people buying homes in the Keys for second homes and more homes being used for transient rental purposes has severely impacted the affordable workforce housing stock, local officials say.