MONROE COUNTY — The affordable housing crisis has begun to impact Florida Keys government agencies, as many are reporting significant numbers of open positions.

Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin had to temporarily close the Marathon office because she did not have enough workers to staff it, she said. She did plan to reopen and staff that office and have a ballot in-take station that allows people to drop off ballots during early voting, which started Monday, Aug. 1.

