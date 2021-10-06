FLORIDA KEYS — Local government leaders last week raised their opposition to the governor and state Legislature passing a series of local preemption bills in recent years.
Keys leaders held a virtual meeting with state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, to establish the local priorities for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.
From legislation nullifying the Key West referendum restricting the number and size of cruise ships to a bill prohibiting counties and cities from issuing local business licenses, the Florida Legislature has implemented a series of local preemption bills that have been major attacks on home rule.
Keys leaders used the meeting to voice to their opposition to preemption bills which have grown increasingly common under the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The leaders on Tuesday also spoke about the need to receive a full funding of the Keys Stewardship Act, Everglades and Florida Bay restoration projects and modifying an anchoring bill that the Legislature passed last session requiring stored and live-aboard vessels to be moved every 90 days to make sure they don’t become derelict and sink, which has become an expensive problem in Monroe County.
Last session, the Legislature passed a bill requiring vessels in Keys waters to be moved every 90 days, but require that 300 new moorings be placed around Key West before the rule can be implemented. The county is working to lower the number of required new moorings and apply the new anchoring limits only to stored vessels now and to delay its application to live-aboard vessels, until the new moorings are placed.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston urged some caution with the implementation of the anchoring bill, because the live-aboard vessels off Key West are “affordable workforce housing,” she said.
Monroe County School Board member Sue Woltanski during the meeting called for more mental health funding for students and youth.
At the end of the meeting, Rodriguez proposed naming a road after the late Monroe County commissioner and Islamorada councilman Mike Forster, who died Sept. 6 after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
She called it a proper and fitting and a “nice tribute.”
“I’m all in,” Mooney responded.
Rodriguez called Forster’s Monroe County Commission replacement appointment, former state Rep. Holly Raschein, a “good choice.” Mooney called Raschein the “logical choice.”