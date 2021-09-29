MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County School District is complying with a new emergency rule issued by the governor and state officials regarding changes to COVID-19 quarantine rules for students.
The rule gives parents a choice whether or not to quarantine a student exposed to COVID who is not exhibiting symptoms of the disease.
The district will comply with the emergency rule, signed by newly appointed Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. The district urges all parents, particularly those with students who are known to have been exposed to COVID-19, to continue to monitor those students closely for symptoms and to keep them home if they show any symptoms at all.
“Our main goal is to keep students and school staff safe from disease so they can continue to attend school every day,” Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “We need everyone to work together toward that goal. We encourage everyone to continue to wear masks while indoors, practice safe-distancing, cleanliness and to be vaccinated if eligible. These are the steps we know will help us to reach our goal of keeping our schools healthy and operating at their full capacity.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ladapo and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Health issued a new rule, allowing parents to decide whether their healthy child should be taken out of school after an exposure to COVID-19.
Emergency Rule 64DER21-15 prevents the exclusion of students who appear healthy from in-person schooling, which the state officials said safeguards the rights of parents and legal guardians and provides opportunities for parents and legal guardians to choose which protocols to implement when their student has had direct contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
The rule went into effect immediately.
“Parents have the right to have their healthy kids in school,” DeSantis said. “In-person education is important for a students’ wellbeing, their educational advancement, and their social development. The idea that schools are somehow a big problem when it comes to spread of the virus has been refuted yet again. Not only is the forced quarantining of healthy children disruptive to a student’s education, but many folks in Florida are not able to work from home. With this rule, we are following a symptom-based approach to quarantining students in Florida.”
“The governor and I share a similar vision of weighing the costs and benefits of public health policies – and our new rule today is an example of that,” Ladapo added. “We must make sure that we are doing what is right for parents and for students. There’s not a single high-quality study that shows that any child has ever benefited from forced quarantining policies, but we have seen demonstrable and considerable harm to children. It’s important to respect the rights of parents.”
As of last Friday, 274 students in the Keys had tested positive for COVID since classes began Aug. 12, according to the Monroe County School District’s COVID Dashboard, as compared to 286 for the entire previous school year.