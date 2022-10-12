MONROE COUNTY — The Realty One Group of Islamorada and Key West are partnering with Realty One Group of Estero in the Fort Myers area to gather supplies and monetary donations to be distributed to residents recovering from the catastrophic Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Sept. 28.
The donations will be dispersed by the corporation’s southwest Florida branches. It’s one of many efforts in the Florida Keys to help its neighbors to the north recover from Hurricane Ian.
Krissy Carnahan, a real estate broker at Realty One’s 81597 Overseas Highway office in Islamorada, is helping coordinate the Upper Keys effort.
“We’re a drop off zone for anyone who wants to get stuff over to the west coast. We will be the facilitator of that. Anything that they may need right now during the hurricane clean-up, we will gather it here, get that started, (and then) get that over to them,” she said.
Judy Rossignol, Islamorada office broker, said that donations can also be dropped off at their southernmost office at 1209 Truman Ave., Suite 1, in Key West.
Supplies being requested include water, personal hygiene products, canned and non-perishable foods, sealable plastic bags, trash bags, pet food, cleaning supplies, toiletries such as paper products, shampoo and deodorant, baby supplies such as diapers and powder, and other products such as sunscreen, generators and more, along with gift cards and monetary donations.
Any and all donations are welcome.
“Anybody, anywhere, please help us,” Rossignol said.
From there, Realty One will drive a truck full of supplies north to meet Remi Braind, broker at Realty One in Estero on Oct. 25.
“We’re going to provide transportation to take them over there,” she said. “We will need to take two trucks, but we’re not getting nearly enough donations yet. I want people to realize that this is serious and they really need us right now. Having to go to shelters, hospitals, emergency rooms and intensive care, not having a house or job, or even not knowing where their dog or cat is, so we need to support them in any way we can.”
Braind has already been hard at work throughout this time of struggle throughout the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area, going door-to-door to help those in need in his community.
To find out more, contact Rossigno at 305-393-0523 or Braind at 239-286-9676.
Several other local efforts are underway to help.
Florida Keys Brewing Company will hold a Hurricane Ian Benefit Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at 81611 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. All proceeds will go toward the hurricane relief, along with $2 from every beer purchased.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2-10 p.m., the Upper Keys Musicians Consortium and Forest Tek Lumber will present a Southwest Florida Aid Concert at the Oceanview Inn and Sports Pub, 84500 Overseas Highway. The public is invited to bring non-perishable food and supplies and listen to the free concert. Among the supplies requested are towels, bug spray, socks, first-aid kits, batteries, can openers, tarps, coolers, brooms, gas cans and the like.