MONROE COUNTY — The Realty One Group of Islamorada and Key West are partnering with Realty One Group of Estero in the Fort Myers area to gather supplies and monetary donations to be distributed to residents recovering from the catastrophic Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Sept. 28.

The donations will be dispersed by the corporation’s southwest Florida branches. It’s one of many efforts in the Florida Keys to help its neighbors to the north recover from Hurricane Ian.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com