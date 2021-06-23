MONROE COUNTY — Last week’s vote by a federal fishery management council to reduce the vessel bag limit for dolphin fish does not go far enough to protect that highly sought-after pelagic species, according to Florida Keys anglers.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council members changed their proposal at the last minute on implementing a daily recreational vessel limit, opting for a larger overall vessel limit for dolphin fish, also known as mahi-mahi.
Up until last week, the council’s proposal had been to reduce the aggregate boat limit of 60 dolphin per day to 48 while maintaining the 10 fish per angler daily limit.
However, the council increased the proposal to 54 fish per day last week during the week-long series of meetings.
“What they did does not promote overall conservation for that fishery,” Upper Keys charter boat Capt. Jon Reynolds said.
In addition to stiffer daily bag limit reductions and size limit, the council also needs to end or greatly reduce the harvest of the dolphin commercial fishery in the South Atlantic waters, Reynolds said.
Also, north of Georgia there is no size limit on dolphin, but Florida anglers have a 20-inch size limit.
Anglers are putting an “unprecedented level of pressure on that species,” Reynolds said.
Fellow Keys charter Capt. Greg Eklund is also concerned about the regulations, the commercial harvest and the council not addressing those issues.
“The council is totally loaded with people representing the commercial interest,” Eklund said. “I think this is totally inappropriate and not in the best interest of the fishery and fishermen on the east coast.”
However, 90% of the catch is still allocated to the recreational side.
The debate about the dolphin fishery illustrates the difference in opinion on fishing regulations depending on location.
Those differences became the focus of discussion as members of the council reviewed concerns expressed during public hearings in late January.
Fishermen in South Florida and the Florida Keys, including charter captains, have spoken out about catching fewer dolphin and encountering smaller fish over the past few years and have requested that the council take action to reduce harvest.
Further north, charter captains and other fishermen have raised objections to the proposed reductions, noting the importance of maintaining higher vessel limits for trips that require much farther runs offshore.
The South Atlantic, this year, had been discussing a separate amendment dealing with size limits, and the council could discuss it again in the future. The council has also began discussions of more dolphin restrictions for long-line fishing boats.
The U.S. Department of Commerce still has to approve the dolphin change for it to become a regulation in South Atlantic waters.