MONROE COUNTY — In a school year perhaps best characterized by a long-awaited return to normalcy, Florida Keys high schools are reporting that most graduates are heading for more education and received millions in scholarship offers.
Key West High School graduated 297 students. Seventy-nine of those students, or 27% of the class, reported they will attend a four-year university, another 97, or 33%, will be going to a two-year state college or a community college. Twenty will be going to vocational or trade school, six are entering military service and eight will enter the workforce directly. Another 21 are undecided or taking a gap year.
Some notable acceptances awarded to Key West graduates are one student entering the U.S. Naval Academy, two attending Duke University, one at Harvard and two at University of Pennsylvania, one at UCLA, one at Emory, one at Rice, one at Tufts, two at Georgetown, one at Brown and one at University of Michigan.
Jonibeck Muhsinor was valedictorian and Siddharth Singh was salutatorian.
Key West graduates were offered a total of $5 million in scholarship money. Fifty-one students were offered Bright Futures scholarships, totaling $997,201. Another $1.14 million was offered to Key West students in community scholarships and an estimated $2.89 million was awarded in college scholarship officers, the Monroe County School District reported.
The amount of scholarship money is an uptick from last year for Key West, when its students were offered a total of $3.6 million. The Key West Class of 2021 consisted of 275 students, 38% of whom reported they would attend a four-year university; another 27% reported going to a state or community college.
Several Key West graduates will be participating in college athletics. Isabella Perez will be playing softball at Florida International University, Preston Herce is committed to play baseball at Pensacola College, Trevor Zelch will play baseball at Hope College, Paul Crespo will play lacrosse at Wheeling University, distance runner Caterina Dubyk-Cassidy will attend Savannah College of Art and Design, Cameron “Brock” Perkins will play football at Ave Maria University, Mercedes Petro will play soccer at Weber International, Darwin “Axel” Correa will play soccer at Walsh University, Jeremiah Osborne will play football at Weber International University, Michael Cates will play football at Florida Atlantic University, Henry Audette will play football at Southern Virginia University.
At Marathon High School, 92 students graduated. Sixty-nine percent of the class will be continuing their education. Fifty-seven percent will be going to a college or university, 3% will be going to vocational school and 9% are entering the military. Thirty percent of Marathon’s class will be entering the workforce and 1% is undecided.
Marathon students racked up $1.1 million in scholarships including $197,848 in Bright Futures scholarships, $303,000 in TSIC tuition and housing allotments, $539,757 in community scholarships and $560,555 in college scholarships.
Lilian Guo was Marathon’s 2022 valedictorian and Leonard Volcheck was salutatorian.
Marathon’s athletic commitments include Pedro Zapata running cross-country at Daytona State College, Molly Prince playing basketball at Sienna Heights and Kayla Sipe playing softball at St. Thomas.
Coral Shores’ High School’s class consisted of 165 students, 149 of whom are continuing their education. Seventy-two percent will be attending college, 18% will be going to a vocational program and four students will join the military — two in the U.S. Army and two in the Marines. Eight percent reported they will be joining the workforce directly.
Valedictorian Gage Cooper will be attending University of Central Florida in the fall, and salutatorian Felicity Rodriguez will attend Duke.
Forty-three percent of Coral Shores graduates received a Bright Futures scholarship. They received $673,000 in community scholarships and $3,611,992 in college scholarship offers.
For Coral Shores athletics, Zoe Meyers is committed to play volleyball at Hillsborough Community College, Kate Johnson will play volleyball at Lake Sumter State College and Chris Cooper will play football for Maryville College.
Superintendent Theresa Axford noted that although the pandemic had receded, the Class of 2022 had endured great adversity for much of their high school careers.
“We went virtual in March (of 2020). They didn’t see each other the rest of the school year,” Axford said. “All the fun things that you do in school were few and far between for them. But they have just shown such amazing talent. Not only in academics, but also with athletics. They’ve just been a really outstanding class. I think they have learned lessons that will make a difference for them in life about being steadfast and managing a difficult time.”