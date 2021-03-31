HOMESTEAD — A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers following a domestic violence investigation earlier in the day.
No one was injured, according to park officials.
The man, whose name was not released, fired shots at law enforcement rangers at 6:45 p.m. March 28 along the main park road on State Road 9336, approximately 20 miles from the Homestead entrance, reports say. A multi-agency response was initiated. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody at 8:59 p.m.
Earlier in the day, two park rangers responded to a domestic violence investigation at Mahogany Hammock involving the same suspect. When the rangers arrived, the man had left the scene in his vehicle and was believed to be headed south toward Flamingo. At 5:52 p.m., rangers located the empty vehicle on the main park road, just south of Paurotis Pond. Given the evidence found on scene, the rangers suspected that the subject had fled into the woods and was armed.
With the assistance of Miami-Dade Police Department, the park closed the Homestead entrance to the park on State Road 9336 during the search for the suspect and subsequent shooting investigation.