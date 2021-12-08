KEY WEST — Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned Tuesday, Dec. 7, citing health issues, a week after he was arrested on charges of assaulting his wife by throwing a prescription pill bottle at her that struck her face.
His resignation letter was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. Martinez was elected in 2020 to serve as the commissioner for District 3, which covers the Old Town portion of Key West. In his absence, if any constituents in District 3 have any questions or issues that need immediate attention, they can reach out to Monroe County staff or another commissioner, Livengood said.
According to Florida law, the governor will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle next year. The special election winner will serve the remaining two years of Martinez’s term until November 2024.
In the 2022 election, four of the five county commission seats will be up for election. By statute, Districts 2 and 4 are normally up for election in gubernatorial election years. The winners of those races will serve until November 2026. In addition to District 3, District 5 will also be up for a special election following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster in early September. DeSantis appointed former state Rep. Holly Raschein to serve as the interim appointment. The District 3 and District 5 special election winners will serve until November 2024.
Martinez resigned a day after nearly every county commissioner except Craig Cates called for the resignation or removal from office, and County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron asked County Attorney Bob Shillinger to draft a resolution calling on him to resign or asking the governor to remove or suspend him. Cates noted that Martinez had not been formally charged with or convicted of a crime.
Martinez denied the allegations of domestic abuse and drug abuse in a text to the newspaper.
“Please don’t believe everything you hear or read,” Martinez stated. “I am not a monster. I did not hit my wife. There are other factors in play and I’m going to let them play out.”
On Nov. 30, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez, who was elected to office in November 2020, has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed prescription pain medication. In a text message after the incident, Martinez denied abusing his family and medication.
Police responded to a home in Hialeah on Nov. 30 for a domestic violence call involving the freshman commissioner. Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up that morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past.”
Martinez is scheduled to be formally arraigned on charges on Dec. 21, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
The Monroe County Commission had planned to vote Wednesday, Dec. 8, on a resolution calling for his resignation. The governor’s office was aware of the arrest, but had yet to determine whether the arrest and allegations warranted suspension.
On Friday, Martinez announced he was taking a 30-day leave of absence, but his fellow commissioners called for his resignation or removal.
Commissioner Martinez’s “desire to request a ‘leave of absence’ has no foundation in statute, and more importantly, is not fair to the people he represents,” County Commissioner Holly Raschein stated in a written statement to the newspaper. The governor’s office also said there was no foundation in state law for a leave of absence.
“Voters have a right to have their elected officials be present and working for the communities they serve,” Raschein wrote. “His voluntary leave would have no effect on the serious criminal offenses he has been charged with and would disenfranchise every voter in Monroe County on any controversial issues that may result in 2-2 votes or require a supermajority. In Florida, the decision to suspend or remove a local elected official rests with the governor, and that process must be respected as Gov. DeSantis determines the best path forward. If Commissioner Martinez does not want to subject himself to the governor’s scrutiny, he has one clear option — he can resign. Speaking on behalf of every victim of domestic violence in our community, I think he should.”